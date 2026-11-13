President Marcos names new heads for BIR and Bureau of Customs to boost trade efficiency

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has reshuffled the leadership of four critical agencies responsible for revenue collection and investment promotion, a move Malacañang describes as a strategic effort to optimize performance and job creation with less than two years remaining in his term.

The reorganization sees a rotation of key figures across the government's financial machinery. Charlito Martin R. Mendoza, formerly the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Commissioner, has been appointed as the head of the Bureau of Customs (BOC). Taking over Mendoza's former post at the BIR is Finance Undersecretary Rolando T. Ligon Jr. Meanwhile, Ariel F. Nepomuceno has transitioned from the BOC to lead the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA).

The shuffle also extends to investment promotion, with BCDA President and CEO Joshua "Jake” M. Bingcang assuming the role of director-general at the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA). Tereso O. Panga, the outgoing PEZA chief, will move to the Toll Regulatory Board as executive director.

Revenue Targets and Institutional Stability

The timing of these transfers follows a reported P43-billion shortfall in BIR revenue targets for the first nine months of the year. The new appointments carry specific mandates to address these gaps: Mendoza is tasked with curbing smuggling and easing legitimate trade at the borders, while Ligon is expected to pursue strict tax compliance and legal action against tax evaders.

However, the sudden change in leadership has raised concerns within the private sector. The Philippine Exporters Confederation, Inc. (PHILEXPORT) warned that the turnover at PEZA and the BOC could disrupt ongoing reforms and unsettle investor confidence, calling for greater continuity in governance.

Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro dismissed claims that the reshuffle indicates a loss of confidence in the outgoing officials, asserting that the moves are intended to place capable people in positions where they can accelerate delivery. She argued that since agency leadership teams operate collaboratively, the transitions would not derail the administration's broader economic goals.

Outgoing PEZA chief Tereso O. Panga noted that during his three-year tenure, the agency met its annual targets and reached a record P315.5 billion in approved investments as of November 10, 2026, surpassing a previous 2012 record.

Judicial Appointment

Separately, President Marcos appointed Commission on Audit (CoA) Chairperson Gamaliel A. Cordoba as the 196th Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, filling the vacancy left by retiring Justice Amy C. Lazaro-Javier on Nov. 16.

Cordoba's tenure at the CoA was marked by the institutionalization of GPS-based geotagging for national infrastructure projects and the submission of at least 50 fraud audit reports regarding flood control projects to the Office of the Ombudsman. Malacañang has not yet named a successor for the CoA chairmanship.