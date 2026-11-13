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American Cancer Society Recommends Routine Prostate Cancer Screening by Risk Group

World » Americas

The American Cancer Society has shifted its approach to prostate cancer detection, moving from a model of individual consultation to recommending routine screenings for specific age groups and risk profiles. This change aims to reduce mortality and the diagnosis of late-stage disease by utilizing PSA (prostate-specific antigen) blood tests to identify tumors before they metastasize.

Cancer cells
Photo: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Cancer_Institute by Dr. Cecil Fox (Photographer), https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Cancer cells

The Mechanism of Screening and Risk Management

The primary tool for this screening is the PSA blood test, which measures cancer biomarkers. For years, the clinical utility of these tests was debated because many prostate cancers grow slowly and may never cause significant harm. This created a risk of overtreatment, where patients underwent invasive biopsies and surgeries that could lead to permanent sexual dysfunction or urinary incontinence without providing a clear survival benefit.

The new guidelines attempt to balance these risks by introducing more precise intervals and diagnostic layers. To mitigate the danger of unnecessary procedures, the guidelines now incorporate MRI imaging and additional blood tests as prerequisites before proceeding to a biopsy. This layer of verification is designed to ensure that surgical intervention is reserved for aggressive cancers rather than indolent ones.

Access and Frequency by Risk Profile

The updated protocol establishes different thresholds for access to care based on demographic and genetic risk factors.

  • Average Risk: Men aged 50 to 69 are recommended to undergo screening every other year.
  • High Risk: Black men and those with a family history of the disease are advised to begin screening at age 45, with tests conducted annually.
  • Elderly Patients: Screening is generally not recommended for those 75 and older, unless previous PSA results were elevated.

While the American Cancer Society has formalized these recommendations, the U. S. Preventive Services Task Force continues to maintain its position that patients should decide on screening through individual consultations with their physicians. This discrepancy means that while the clinical recommendation for routine testing has increased, the actual delivery of these services remains dependent on the specific guidance of a patient's provider and the insurance coverage for the accompanying MRIs and biopsies.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
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