BPI confirms Sara Duterte holds US dollar accounts during impeachment trial day 43

The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) has confirmed that Vice President Sara Duterte maintains US dollar accounts with the institution, according to a letter submitted to the Senate impeachment court.

The confirmation surfaced during the 43rd day of the Vice President's impeachment trial on Thursday, Nov. 12. The bank's confirmation came via a letter dated Feb. 24, which responded to an inquiry regarding accounts held by both the Vice President and her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

The matter became a point of contention after defense counsel Michael Poa informed the court that he would no longer call BPI Vice President and Legal Department Head Paul Roderick Ysmael as a witness. Poa noted that Ysmael was originally intended to authenticate the letter, but since Poa had already testified on the document, the defense decided to dispense with the testimony.

Dispute Over Evidence

The prosecution expressed frustration over the move, as they had intended to cross-examine Ysmael regarding the dollar accounts. House private prosecutor James Bryan Ibrahim Alih stated that these accounts were not previously visible to the prosecution because the court's earlier subpoenas did not include dollar accounts.

Presiding officer Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero maintained that the court must respect the defense's choice of witnesses. He advised the prosecution to address the excluded evidence through a formal tender, in their closing memoranda, or as part of rebuttal evidence after the respondent rests.

House lead prosecutor Gerville Luistro added that the prosecution had already rested its case and could only cross-examine the document if the defense presented it as evidence-in-chief. Luistro noted that previous deliberations on subpoenas to banks and the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) had excluded foreign accounts due to confidentiality laws.

The prosecution has previously presented records of two time deposit accounts at BPI's Julia Vargas branch, alleging a "pattern of concealment" regarding the Dutertes' year-end balances. However, the court has not yet subpoenaed the detailed records of the dollar accounts, as impeachment proceedings are not expressly exempt from the laws protecting the secrecy of foreign currency deposits.