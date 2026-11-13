World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Bulgaria Proposes Decoupling Personal Assistant Pay from Minimum Wage
New Direct Rail Service Links Southern Russia to Asian Markets via Novorossiysk and Vladivostok
Cheddar Bread Baking: Two-stage temperature control and steam injection requirements
Bolivian government confirms Potosi as primary exporting region amid global mineral demands
American Cancer Society Recommends Routine Prostate Cancer Screening by Risk Group
Kyrgyzstan to scale floating solar capacity from 0.1 MW to 15 MW at HPP-5
Kyrgyzstan to invest $10 million in light armored vehicle production
Uzbekistan confectionery market receives first locally produced chocolate covered date products
Central Bank of Venezuela: GDP expanded 7.42 percent during the third quarter of 2026

BPI confirms Sara Duterte holds US dollar accounts during impeachment trial day 43

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) has confirmed that Vice President Sara Duterte maintains US dollar accounts with the institution, according to a letter submitted to the Senate impeachment court.

The confirmation surfaced during the 43rd day of the Vice President's impeachment trial on Thursday, Nov. 12. The bank's confirmation came via a letter dated Feb. 24, which responded to an inquiry regarding accounts held by both the Vice President and her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

The matter became a point of contention after defense counsel Michael Poa informed the court that he would no longer call BPI Vice President and Legal Department Head Paul Roderick Ysmael as a witness. Poa noted that Ysmael was originally intended to authenticate the letter, but since Poa had already testified on the document, the defense decided to dispense with the testimony.

Dispute Over Evidence

The prosecution expressed frustration over the move, as they had intended to cross-examine Ysmael regarding the dollar accounts. House private prosecutor James Bryan Ibrahim Alih stated that these accounts were not previously visible to the prosecution because the court's earlier subpoenas did not include dollar accounts.

Presiding officer Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero maintained that the court must respect the defense's choice of witnesses. He advised the prosecution to address the excluded evidence through a formal tender, in their closing memoranda, or as part of rebuttal evidence after the respondent rests.

House lead prosecutor Gerville Luistro added that the prosecution had already rested its case and could only cross-examine the document if the defense presented it as evidence-in-chief. Luistro noted that previous deliberations on subpoenas to banks and the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) had excluded foreign accounts due to confidentiality laws.

The prosecution has previously presented records of two time deposit accounts at BPI's Julia Vargas branch, alleging a "pattern of concealment" regarding the Dutertes' year-end balances. However, the court has not yet subpoenaed the detailed records of the dollar accounts, as impeachment proceedings are not expressly exempt from the laws protecting the secrecy of foreign currency deposits.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Now reading
US Congress to hold the president accountable for controversial pardons
World
US Congress to hold the president accountable for controversial pardons
PD-8 Engine Bypasses Airframe Limits with Supersonic Turbine
Companies
PD-8 Engine Bypasses Airframe Limits with Supersonic Turbine
Kremlin Demands Documentary Guarantees Against Further NATO Eastward Expansion
World
Kremlin Demands Documentary Guarantees Against Further NATO Eastward Expansion
Popular
Putin rejects European inclusion in Ukraine talks, sets new territorial red lines

Kremlin concludes consultations with US negotiators on Ukraine, with Putin rejecting immediate European participation in the process and reasserting claims over four Ukrainian regions as a precondition for talks.

Putin rejects European inclusion in Ukraine talks, sets new territorial red lines
Silver Pufferfish Confirmed in Black Sea and Sea of Azov
Silver Pufferfish Confirmed in Black Sea and Sea of Azov
PD-8 Engine Bypasses Airframe Limits with Supersonic Turbine
Multi-billion dollar precedent: Washington forces Toyota to demand parity
Lithuania gives China a list of demands to restore ties — but what leverage does Vilnius have? Andrey Mihayloff Free Gambling Addiction Treatment in State Clinics Begins September 2026 Alexander Shtorm Putin rejects European inclusion in Ukraine talks, sets new territorial red lines Lyuba Lulko
Putin outlines Russia’s position on Ukraine as US envoys visit Moscow
Treasury License vs. Import Ban: Why Russian Diesel Stays Out of U.S. Ports
Biological horror in the deep sea: a bizarre anatomical trap holds the fate of ancient survivors
Biological horror in the deep sea: a bizarre anatomical trap holds the fate of ancient survivors
Last materials
American Cancer Society Recommends Routine Prostate Cancer Screening by Risk Group
Kyrgyzstan to scale floating solar capacity from 0.1 MW to 15 MW at HPP-5
Kyrgyzstan to invest $10 million in light armored vehicle production
BPI confirms Sara Duterte holds US dollar accounts during impeachment trial day 43
Uzbekistan confectionery market receives first locally produced chocolate covered date products
Central Bank of Venezuela: GDP expanded 7.42 percent during the third quarter of 2026
Standard reactors are obsolete: tiny armored spheres survived heat that would melt old systems
India records 38% drop in tuberculosis mortality since 2015
Pourau Incorporation proposes 3.8 million dollar alternative for Hikuwai River crossing
Philippines Economy: Third quarter GDP growth slows to 2.1 percent amid global headwinds
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.