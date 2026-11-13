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Uzbekistan confectionery market receives first locally produced chocolate covered date products

World » Asia » Central Asia » Uzbekistan

In the Uzun district of the Surkhondarya region, the operational launch of a new agro-complex by the company "Uzun — Agro Star" has shifted the local date production model from raw harvest sales to high-value processing. By integrating processing technologies from Turkey and Japan, the initiative converts perishable dates into value-added products, including date syrup, chips, and chocolate-covered dates, creating a structured supply chain that links local farmers to international markets.

Dates
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Dates

From Raw Harvest to Value-Added Processing

The core of the operation rests on a transition from simple cultivation to industrial processing. Rather than selling raw produce on the domestic market-where a portion of the harvest was previously lost to waste-local producers are now integrating into a system that emphasizes processing. The facility utilizes a 40-day cycle: 20 days of suspended drying followed by 20 days of curing.

The facility has expanded its output beyond dried fruits to include confectionery. This involves processing dried dates into a paste, incorporating nuts such as pistachios and walnuts, and coating the final product in white, milk, or dark chocolate. According to the company, this specific technological approach to date confectionery is a first for Uzbekistan.

The Economic Mechanism for Local Farmers

The business model functions as a partnership between the processing center and the rural population. The company provides the necessary technical training and equipment, enabling farmers to establish family-run businesses. Local farmer Ganijon Abduxaliov, who manages a 2-hectare date grove yielding 30-40 tons, noted that the availability of drying equipment and the ability to sell quality processed goods to the company at higher prices has replaced the previous reliance on volatile domestic raw markets.

Scaling and Technical Implementation

The operationalization of the complex is supported by foreign expertise, including Turkish technologist Altay Harata, who brings 15 years of experience in fruit processing across Turkey, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Bulgaria. This technical oversight is delivered through seminars aimed at teaching local residents modern cultivation and drying methods.

The scale of the initiative has already extended beyond the central facility; approximately 200 households across the republic are now engaged in date drying activities facilitated by "Uzun — Agro Star." The processed outputs are currently being directed toward both domestic consumption and international export markets.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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