Central Bank of Venezuela: GDP expanded 7.42 percent during the third quarter of 2026

Venezuela's economy expanded by 7.42% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2026, marking the 22nd consecutive quarter of positive growth according to the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV).

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Stefaniegbh, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ The flag of Venezuela

The non-oil sector drove much of this performance, growing by 6.28%. Construction emerged as the standout driver with a 35.75% increase, a surge attributed to the reconstruction of infrastructure damaged in the seismic events of June 24. Concurrently, gross fixed capital formation rose by 28.25%, indicating a shift toward tangible productive investment.

Growth was broad-based across other industries: financial services and insurance expanded by 29.29%, tourism grew by 8.95%, agriculture by 7.13%, and manufacturing by 4.32%. The private sector as a whole recorded an 8.02% increase during the reporting period.

On the fiscal front, Acting President Delcy Rodriguez reported that revenues from oil and mineral extraction totaled $15.6 billion between January and November 2026. Oil and its derivatives accounted for 97.1% of this sum. Expenditures for the same period reached $14.86 billion, resulting in a positive fiscal balance of $742.9 million. This surplus has been allocated for annual citizen bonuses.

Rodriguez detailed the distribution of the $14.71 billion in executed resources, noting that 99% was directed toward pension payments and salaries for civil servants. State administration costs amounted to just $150.5 million. The BCV conducts independent audits of these operations, with data available for public review on the government's transparency portal.

Amid these developments, teleSUR reported that Venezuela is experiencing its lowest inflation rate in two years. This deceleration in price growth, combined with rising incomes, has boosted domestic consumption by more than 23% over the last 12 months, effectively increasing the purchasing power of the population.