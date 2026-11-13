Pourau Incorporation proposes 3.8 million dollar alternative for Hikuwai River crossing

The Hikuwai River remains a physical barrier to land access in Tokomaru Bay following the destruction of the Pauariki Bridge in February 2023. The structure, originally built in the 1930s, was swept away by woody debris during Cyclone Gabrielle, leaving landowners and orchardists dependent on a river ford or a flying fox for the transport of supplies.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Bridge construction

Funding and Design Conflict

Replacement of the bridge is currently stalled due to a funding gap between the Gisborne District Council and the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA). The council proposed a replacement cost of $14.5 million, a figure that NZTA declined to fund in March 2026, citing its uneconomic roading policy. This decision follows a period of investigation and design services approved by NZTA in December 2024.

The Pourau Incorporation, which operates two farm stations affected by the outage, has challenged the council's valuation. The incorporation commissioned an independent design estimated at $3.8 million, though this figure excludes necessary groundworks. The discrepancy between the council's $14.5 million pitch and the $3.8 million alternative has led to demands for the release of the council's engineering reports to understand the technical basis for the higher cost.

Operational Constraints

The absence of the bridge has limited the Hikuwai River crossing to a window of roughly 60 days per year during certain periods, as water levels can reach depths of 10 to 15 metres during weather events. For residents like the Mackenzie family, this has translated into a logistical restriction that prevents independent travel and has complicated the attendance of school-aged children, who cannot safely cross the river without supervision.

The physical lack of a permanent crossing affects the economic viability of local primary industries. Federated Farmers has noted that the loss of critical bridge access on rural routes creates significant economic implications for farm operations, as the ability to move goods and personnel becomes contingent on river conditions rather than established infrastructure.