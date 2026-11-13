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Philippines Economy: Third quarter GDP growth slows to 2.1 percent amid global headwinds

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

The Philippine government is maintaining a 5% to 6% growth target for 2027, though Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan warns that achieving this depends on the easing of inflation and the effective management of El Niño risks.

The flag of the Philippines
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mike Gonzalez, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
The flag of the Philippines

The outlook comes as the economy faces a significant slowdown. Gross domestic product grew by only 2.1% in the third quarter, down from 4% during the same period last year. This brought the expansion for the first nine months of the year to 2.5%, trailing the 4.9% growth seen in the previous year and falling short of the government's 3.5% to 4.5% full-year target. To hit the lower end of that annual goal, the economy would need to expand by approximately 6.3% in the fourth quarter.

Inflation and Supply Pressures

Secretary Balisacan identified the recent sharp decline in fuel prices as a primary driver for lowering inflationary pressure. While he noted that the lagged effects of previous price hikes will likely be felt through November and December, the reduction in fuel costs is expected to ease the burden on the economy and allow the government to address remaining supply bottlenecks.

Beyond fuel, the government is monitoring the impact of El Niño. While Balisacan noted that agriculture now represents a smaller share of total economic output-meaning the direct hit to GDP is historically limited-the indirect effects remain a concern. Higher food prices resulting from crop failure can dampen consumer sentiment and weaken overall demand, creating a ripple effect across the broader economy.

Fiscal Constraints and Market Sentiment

The government is also weighing the need to revise the 2027 growth targets. Balisacan stated that any adjustment will depend on a review of data, revenue prospects, and the impact of new legislative measures on public finances. He emphasized that restoring business and consumer confidence is critical, as weak sentiment directly hinders investment and trade.

There is a direct link between these growth figures and the national budget. Lower-than-expected growth could reduce government revenue collections, potentially jeopardizing the fiscal consolidation program. Balisacan warned that if growth remains stagnant, the government may have to restrict spending to prevent the deficit from spiraling out of control, necessitating a stricter focus on only high-quality, productive projects.

External headwinds further complicate the recovery, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank both downgrading their global growth outlooks over the last six months. For the Philippines, a stronger-than-expected performance in the coming period would serve as a necessary signal to shift the current cautious sentiment among investors and consumers.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
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