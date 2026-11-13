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Bucharest office leasing volume fell 18% in 2026 despite the delivery of One Technology District

World

Rent for Class A office space in central Bucharest locations reached €23 per square meter per month in the third quarter of 2026, marking a 9.5% year-over-year increase from the 2025 level of €21. This growth outpaces the average European rental rate increase of 5% and the Central and Eastern European average of 7.3%, driven by a shortage of high-quality inventory in key business districts.

The company’s modern headquarters
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The company’s modern headquarters

Rates in the Central Business District (CBD) for Class A assets now range between €21 and €23, up from €20-21 a year earlier. In the Floreasca-Barbu Văcărescu corridor, asking rents expanded to €16.50-21, while in the Dimitrie Pompei area, rates stand at €12-15. Premium boutique buildings command rates up to €28 per square meter, reflecting the higher standards and construction costs applied to new developments.

The vacancy rate in Bucharest decreased to 11.6%, down from 12.8% in the same period last year. However, availability varies significantly by district: the CBD has a vacancy rate of less than 5%, whereas Pipera Nord reaches 36% and the Expo area stands at 23.1%. The Floreasca-Barbu Văcărescu hub saw its vacancy drop to 5.8%.

One Technology District, a 21,500-square-meter building, was delivered to the market and fully occupied, marking the first new supply entry in two years. Approximately 195,000 square meters of office space are currently under construction, with completion scheduled through mid-2028. Despite rising rents, total leasing volume for the first three quarters of 2026 was 162,000 square meters, an 18% decrease from the previous year. Leases for new contracts accounted for 66% of this volume, indicating a shift toward modern, energy-efficient facilities.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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