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Italy commuting patterns shifted as 57 percent of citizens traveled outside home municipalities

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Daily commuting patterns in Italy have shifted beyond municipal boundaries, with 57% of the population now leaving their home cities for work or education, according to the Mobisco Observatory (MOST) and Istat census data.

Italy, Rome
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Italy, Rome

In 2023, the number of these "pendular migrants" exceeded 34 million. This trend shows a steady increase from 48% in 2011 and 53% in 2016, a growth that is further emphasized by a 2.1% decline in Italy's total population over the last seven years.

The scope of these movements has expanded. Over 17.2 million people-roughly half of all mobile citizens-now travel outside their own municipality daily, compared to less than 42% in 2011. University students are the most mobile group, with 78.4% crossing municipal borders regularly, while 56.4% of the working population does the same.

Matteo Colleoni, a coordinator at Mobisco, argues that these patterns necessitate a fundamental change in infrastructure management. He notes that traditional planning based on administrative boundaries is no longer effective, as actual citizen routes have become more complex and expansive than official city maps suggest.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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