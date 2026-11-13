Bulgaria Announces €2 Billion Anti-Inflation Energy Package

Bulgaria's government has announced a €2 billion package of anti-inflation measures aimed at stabilizing energy prices for households and businesses amid market volatility. Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Alexander Pulev stated that the primary objective of these actions is to curb rising energy costs for domestic consumers.

Photo: unsplash.com by JustStartInvesting is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License The currencies of different countries

The financing for this package is drawn from two main sources: approximately €1.5 billion from the regular receipts of the Energy System Support Fund, and an additional €500 million via the Bulgarian Development Bank (BDB) allocated across three specific initiatives. The government emphasizes that these measures are budget-neutral.

For households, the plan preserves current electricity and heating energy prices within the active regulatory period, with compensation mechanisms for electricity remaining in effect. Energy Minister Iva Petrova disclosed the launch of a new support program for residents who use natural gas for heating. This program will cover the period from November through March, with specific payment parameters and conditions to be announced within the next week.

Business support is structured into two categories. For energy-intensive enterprises, the intensity of compensation is set to increase from 50% to 70%, though this change is currently undergoing approval by the European Commission. For other non-household consumers, existing support via BDB instruments will be increased in months when the base-load electricity price exceeds €180 per megawatt-hour.

Regarding gas supply, the company Bulgargaz is implementing a strategy to ensure affordable prices for industry. According to the Ministry of Energy, during the most critical months, businesses will receive natural gas at prices below market rates, with the current discount range standing at 30% to 40%.