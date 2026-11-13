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Brazil Food Inflation Hits Four-Year High as Weather Distorts Supply

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In October, Brazil's food and beverage sector emerged as the primary engine of inflation, posting a 1.04% increase. According to the National Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), this performance pushed the sectoral index to its highest level in four years. In contrast, the overall Consumer Price Index (IPCA) rose by a modest 0.14% for the same period, highlighting the localized nature of this price pressure.

Food Inflation
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Food Inflation

The mechanism by which food costs impact the broader economy is evident in the underlying data. If food prices were excluded from the calculation, October's overall inflation would have been negative at -0.11%, indicating that prices in most other economic sectors actually declined. Meanwhile, the food basket continues to rise. For the first ten months of the year, growth in this segment stood at 5.46%, the highest level since 2022, with the 12-month index adding 5.73%.

Essential vegetables drove much of this volatility. Tomato prices jumped 19.57% in October, marking a 90% year-over-year increase. Onion costs rose 11.29% for the month, with annual costs more than doubling. Rice and meat products also saw increases of 4.81% and 2.27%, respectively.

IBGE research manager Fernando Gonçalves attributed the tomato price spike to excessive rainfall, which hampered harvest collection and facilitated the spread of plant diseases. Conversely, the mechanism for onions involved higher temperatures that reduced planting areas and stock volumes, creating a supply shortage in the market.

Meat price increases stemmed from a combination of cyclically lower cattle supply for slaughter and sustained consumer demand for animal protein. Logistics presented an additional headwind; conflicts in the Middle East drove up diesel fuel prices, directly increasing the cost of transporting agricultural products from field to store shelf.

Some categories, however, saw corrections. Carrot prices fell by 9.72%, and potatoes dropped by 2.95%. Ground coffee became 1.03% cheaper in October, with costs down 21.28% since July of last year, reflecting expectations of improved global and domestic harvests.

Near-term forecasts remain tense. Meteorologists warn of the influence of the El Niño phenomenon, which may bring excessive rain and lower temperatures. IBGE specialists note this creates a risk of further shrinking agricultural supply, which, combined with high freight costs, could continue to exert pressure on final consumer prices.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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