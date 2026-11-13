IRAS warns against fake tax refund emails claiming specific amounts

The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) has issued a formal warning regarding the circulation of fraudulent emails impersonating the agency to solicit personal and financial data under the guise of tax refunds. In a post on social media dated November 10, the authority clarified that it does not communicate specific refund amounts to taxpayers via electronic mail, a procedural distinction that distinguishes genuine agency communications from the recent wave of phishing attempts.

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The reported scams involve emails bearing the IRAS logo, often titled "Important Notification” or "Refund Notice.” In one documented instance cited by the authority, recipients were informed that a refund of $1,248 had been processed and were instructed to click a link to receive the funds. IRAS stated that such links may direct users to phishing websites or facilitate the download of malware. The agency emphasized that legitimate tax refunds are automatically credited to the bank or PayNow accounts previously registered by the taxpayer, without the need for any active link clicks or additional applications.

As a standard administrative mechanism for verifying such matters, the authority advised the public to monitor their status exclusively through the myTax Portal. It further noted that technical indicators of fraud often include spoofed email addresses or visual distortions in the agency's branding. To mitigate risk, IRAS instructed that individuals should not open attachments, download programs from such communications, or disclose one-time passwords (OTPs) and internet banking credentials.

This public advisory aligns with broader law enforcement efforts to combat digital fraud in Singapore. In January, ahead of the annual tax filing period which runs from March 1 to April 18, the police had already issued cautions regarding unsolicited emails from scammers posing as IRAS. The scale of this crime category was quantified in the police's mid-year statistics released on August 26, which reported that scams constituted the dominant type of crime in the jurisdiction. In the first half of 2026 alone, reported losses to scams totaled $410.6 million. Within this figure, government official impersonation scams accounted for $90.8 million in losses, ranking as the second-highest loss category among all scam types recorded by the authorities.