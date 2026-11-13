United Airlines blocks third-party AI agents from booking flights

United Airlines has prohibited third-party artificial intelligence agents from executing flight reservations on behalf of customers, a move the carrier attributes to security vulnerabilities and potential non-compliance with federal regulations. The airline is updating its booking and ticketing policies to restrict access for unauthorized, third-party personal AI assistants, effectively blocking these automated tools from interacting directly with its digital platforms or through travel aggregators.

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The ban addresses a specific financial and operational risk: the requirement for AI agents to access sensitive consumer data, including payment credentials and frequent flyer account information. United stated that sharing account credentials with third-party AI assistants exposes users to the risk of unintended purchases, unauthorized account changes, and the misuse of MileagePlus miles. The carrier argues that these automated actions lack the human verification necessary to ensure financial accuracy and account security.

Regulatory and Security Constraints

Beyond financial security, United cited federal rules as a driver for the restriction. The airline noted that using AI agents to perform routine tasks, such as checking in for a flight, may violate regulations requiring travelers to verify in person that their luggage does not contain prohibited substances. By blocking these automated interactions, United aims to ensure that all booking and compliance steps are completed by verified human users rather than software intermediaries that cannot perform physical inspections.

Henry Harteveldt, an aviation analyst at Atmosphere Research Group, interpreted the move as a defensive strategy against additional intermediaries. He noted that flight search processes incur costs for airlines, and United likely seeks to avoid the expense associated with a potential surge in AI bot-generated search queries. Harteveldt emphasized that while this restriction may limit the ease with which AI tools can navigate fare options, it does not remove United's fares from major aggregators like Kayak, Hopper, and Google Flights. Consumers can still book United flights through these established platforms, but the direct automation of the purchase process by personal AI agents is now contractually restricted.

This policy stands in contrast to the approach taken by other carriers. Southwest Airlines, for instance, has made its flight inventory accessible to users of ChatGPT, allowing the AI assistant to query and display fare information. United's decision creates a fragmented landscape where the ability of AI agents to book flights depends entirely on individual airline policies, leaving consumers with varying levels of automation support depending on the carrier they choose.