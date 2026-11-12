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Nvidia Board Removes CEO Jensen Huang Following Espionage Allegations

World » Americas

The board of directors at Nvidia, the dominant player in the artificial intelligence chip market, announced on Thursday that Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang is stepping down. The decision follows an internal investigation launched by the company after media reports alleged that Huang had a relationship with a client who, according to U. S. intelligence officials, was recruited by China's top spy agency. While Nvidia has confirmed the leadership change, the company has not independently verified the specific allegations regarding espionage, and China's foreign ministry has dismissed the claims as baseless.

Nvidia
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Nvidia

The removal of Huang, who co-founded Nvidia 33 years ago and led the company to a valuation of more than $4 trillion, marks a significant shift in corporate governance for the world's most valuable tech firm. The board appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO and stated that it would conduct a full search for a permanent successor, considering both internal and external candidates. This institutional move was triggered by the disclosure of Huang's relationship with an executive at a Singapore-based company purchasing Nvidia chips, as well as reports of a second affair with a subordinate. The company's share price fell sharply on Wednesday following reports of the second relationship.

Institutional Response and Political Context

The timeline of the company's response indicates a rapid escalation from media exposure to board action. In late October, the New York Times reported that U. S. intelligence officials believed Huang's associate had been recruited by the Chinese government to spy on him and potentially influence policy. Following these reports, Nvidia launched an investigation. On Sunday, Huang admitted to extramarital affairs in an email to staff and pledged cooperation with the inquiry. The board's Thursday decision to remove him from the CEO role represents the culmination of this internal process, prioritizing corporate stability over the CEO's long-standing tenure.

The situation has drawn immediate political attention, particularly regarding the timeline of government awareness. Representative Yvette Clarke, a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, expressed concern that senior Trump administration officials may have known about the allegations for weeks or months. Clarke stated that the White House's awareness is "very disturbing” and suggested that the matter, including the extent of government knowledge and Huang's relationship with the alleged agent, would likely be subject to congressional investigation when Democrats take control of Congress in January. Despite the leadership vacuum, Nvidia remains committed to its operational schedule and plans to report quarterly earnings on Tuesday. Analysts note that while Huang's strategic vision transformed Nvidia's niche in graphics processing units into the backbone of the AI industry, his departure leaves the company without its primary architect, a position for which no clear public succession plan had been established.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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