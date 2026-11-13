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Epstein Files Transparency Act II Clears Discharge Petition in House

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A discharge petition for the Epstein Files Transparency Act II has reached the 218-signature threshold in the U. S. House of Representatives, a procedural step that forces a floor vote on the legislation regardless of House leadership's preference.

Office cabinet with documents
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Office cabinet with documents

Legislative Mechanism and Authority

The discharge petition is a parliamentary tool used to bypass the House Rules Committee. By securing signatures from a majority of the House-including all Democrats and a small group of Republicans led by Rep. Thomas Massie-proponents have moved the bill from a stalled committee status to the active legislative calendar. The petition was finalized on Wednesday.

Scope of the Proposed Law

The Epstein Files Transparency Act II is designed to create a legal enforcement mechanism for the original Epstein Transparency Act, which was signed into law nearly a year ago. While the previous law mandated the disclosure of Justice Department files related to Jeffrey Epstein, it lacked a direct penalty for non-compliance.

The new legislation would grant legal standing to specific entities to sue the Department of Justice (DOJ) if the agency fails to release the required documents. The authorized plaintiffs under this bill would include:

  • Members of Congress;
  • State attorneys general;
  • Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein.

Implementation Goal

The primary driver for this legislative action is the allegation that the DOJ has ignored the existing disclosure requirements. According to Rep. Massie, the department is currently withholding over 3 million files and applying excessive redactions to the documents it has released. If passed by the House and Senate and signed into law, the bill would transition the release of these files from an agency discretion to a judicially enforceable requirement.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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