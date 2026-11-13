Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Relocates to Military Base Following Direct Threats

Since the United States ordered the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in 2020, the Iranian regime has been implicated in a sustained campaign to target senior U. S. officials, a trend that culminated in Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent relocating to a military base for safety. CBS News confirmed Wednesday that Bessent, the latest high-ranking official to face such threats, moved away from his residence in the Washington, D. C., area following a series of direct threats against his life.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent looks on as President Donald Trump and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines participate in a bilateral meeting (54676832056)

These actions are not isolated incidents but part of a broader operational pattern. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton warned in October that Iran has significantly increased efforts to target U. S. personnel abroad, with plots to kill Americans reaching advanced stages in the Middle East and other regions. The threat landscape has escalated further amid the ongoing conflict with Iran, with intelligence indicating that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has maintained active interest in eliminating specific political figures who opposed Tehran's interests or advocated for sanctions.

Confirmed Plots and Legal Proceedings

Court records and Justice Department indictments provide concrete evidence of these threats. In August 2024, the U. S. unsealed documents charging Pakistani national Asif Merchant with plotting a murder-for-hire scheme targeting U. S. officials. Although the initial court documents did not explicitly name the targets, multiple sources familiar with the investigation identified President Trump as a primary objective. Merchant, described by the Justice Department as a trained IRGC operative, admitted that the IRGC sent him to the United States to arrange political assassinations and steal documents. He was arrested by law enforcement and subsequently convicted of terrorism and murder for hire in March of this year.

Then-Attorney General Pam Bondi stated at the time that Merchant arrived in the U. S. with the intent to kill President Trump but was intercepted by federal authorities. In a related case, the Justice Department charged Farhad Shakeri, an alleged IRGC asset in Tehran, in November 2024. Prosecutors alleged that Shakeri told FBI agents that an IRGC official directed him to devise a plan to kill President Trump. The official reportedly stated that if Shakeri could not execute the plan before the election, the IRGC would wait until after the election, believing President Trump would lose and become easier to target. Shakeri remains at large and is believed to be in Iran.

Presidential security measures reflect the severity of these threats. In the summer of last year, President Trump secretly switched aircraft before returning from a summit in Turkey. This precautionary measure followed intelligence warnings about an Iranian plot to target Air Force One with a surface-to-air missile. President Trump later acknowledged the climate of danger, stating, "I have a lot of threats.”

Targets Beyond the Executive Office

The scope of Iranian targeting extends to former administrations and senior diplomats. Asif Merchant testified that his IRGC handler instructed him to "maybe have somebody murdered,” naming three specific individuals: Donald Trump, former President Joe Biden, and Nikki Haley. This testimony underscores that threats are directed at figures who have played significant roles in shaping U. S. policy toward Iran, including those who advocated for the revival of the nuclear deal and those who imposed sanctions when negotiations failed.

Nikki Haley, who served as U. S. ambassador to the United Nations during President Trump's first term, has frequently spoken about the direct nature of these threats. In a recent appearance on the "Build or Break” podcast, Haley detailed the IRGC's use of financial incentives to recruit operatives against Americans. "The IRGC, the Iranian regime, paid a Pakistani businessman money to do it,” Haley said. "And that's the reason why I'm so adamant about Iran is, they are targeting Americans on American soil. They have tried to get Trump multiple times. We should not be giving them even a breath when they're doing things like that.”

John Bolton, former National Security Adviser, is another prominent target. In 2022, the Justice Department charged Shahram Poursafi, an IRGC member, with plotting Bolton's murder, describing the plot as likely retaliation for the death of Soleimani. Poursafi was never apprehended and remains on the FBI's Most Wanted Terrorists list. Sources indicated that Mike Pompeo, who led the "maximum pressure” campaign as Secretary of State, was also a target in the plot against Bolton. Brian Hook, the former special representative for Iran, faced similar dangers; State Department threat assessments cited to Congress in 2022 described a "serious and credible threat” to the lives of both Pompeo and Hook, with the government spending millions of dollars monthly on their 24-hour security details.

These protective measures were maintained even after officials left office. Mark Esper, former Defense Secretary, told CBS News in 2022 that he received 24/7 government protection due to Iranian threats. Robert O'Brien, Trump's final National Security Adviser in the first term, also reportedly received taxpayer-funded security protection long after his departure from the government, as reported by "60 Minutes.” While the Trump administration revoked the security details for Hook and Pompeo in January 2025, the underlying intelligence assessments regarding Iranian intent to target U. S. officials remain a central component of national security strategy.