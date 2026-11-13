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Opioid Settlement Funds Diverted to General Expenses as State 'Unallowable Lists' Lack Enforcement

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State and local governments deployed approximately $3.7 billion in opioid settlement funds last year, utilizing a distribution system that grants significant spending autonomy to local municipalities. While much of the capital funded addiction treatment and recovery housing, a comprehensive data analysis by KFF Health News, the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and Shatterproof reveals that a portion of these funds was diverted to general municipal expenses and equipment with little to no direct connection to opioid abatement.

Pharmacist in a blue uniform holds a barcode label over a tray with medicines
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Pharmacist in a blue uniform holds a barcode label over a tray with medicines

The Mechanism of Distribution and Oversight

The funds originate from legal settlements with pharmaceutical companies accused of fueling the opioid crisis, with total payouts expected to reach $60 billion over nearly two decades. These assets are divided among state governments, counties, cities, and specialized opioid settlement councils. Under the current legal framework, nearly half of the money is controlled by local decision-makers.

Although settlement agreements include spending guidelines, the institutional oversight is fragmented. In many jurisdictions, the process for tracking expenditures relies on self-reporting. For example, in Iowa, county reports are submitted to the Attorney General's office, which functions as a repository for data rather than an auditing body. The office does not evaluate the appropriateness of the spending or sign off on individual expenditures.

Implementation Gaps and "Unallowable" Lists

To curb the diversion of funds, several states have established "unallowable lists"-guidelines specifying that settlement money should not be used for general law enforcement tools (such as drones or body cameras) or standard emergency medical supplies. However, these lists often lack enforcement power.

In Indiana, the Indiana Commission to Combat Substance Use Disorder clarified that the state lacks the statutory authority to enforce how local entities spend these funds. This was evidenced by Spencer County's purchase of eight automated external defibrillators (AEDs) using settlement cash, despite AEDs being on the state's unallowable list. Because the list serves as guidance rather than a binding regulation, there are no immediate legal repercussions for the expenditure.

Practical Application vs. Budgetary Plugging

The data shows a pattern of local governments using "life-saving" justifications to fund general infrastructure. Documented expenditures include $150,000 for street lighting in Camden, New Jersey, and $36,200 for a pickleball court in Gilmer County, West Virginia.

A more complex trend involves the purchase of cardiac monitors and AEDs. While local officials, such as the Mayor of Southfield, Michigan, argue that these tools are necessary for complex overdose responses involving stimulants, emergency medical professionals note that opioid overdoses primarily cause respiratory failure, not the shockable heart rhythms that AEDs are designed to treat. This suggests that such purchases may be a method of plugging general ambulance budget gaps using restricted settlement funds.

Proposed Legislative Remedies

Current efforts to move from voluntary guidance to mandatory compliance are appearing at the state legislative level. In New Jersey, a proposed bill would authorize the Department of Human Services to review county and city spending reports and compel localities to reimburse the settlement funds if the expenditures are deemed a misuse of the assets.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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