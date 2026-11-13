ICE Deportations Reach Record High in Fiscal Year 2026

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deported 483,200 individuals in fiscal year 2026, according to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data. This figure marks the highest annual deportation total in the agency's reported history, exceeding the previous record of 442,640 set in fiscal year 2025.

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The escalation in enforcement is supported by a significant expansion of federal funding. Under a tax and spending law signed in July 2025, the administration allocated approximately $170 billion for immigration enforcement and border security. Of this, $75 billion was specifically designated for ICE, with $45 billion intended to expand detention capacity and nearly $30 billion earmarked for arrests, transportation, and deportation operations.

Operational Mechanisms and Arrest Data

DHS reported more than 491,000 immigration arrests during the fiscal year ending September 30. A critical component of this surge is the reliance on administrative arrests-those based on civil immigration violations rather than criminal charges-which accounted for nearly 475,000 of the total.

Internal agency planning indicates a sustained operational pace. Sources familiar with ICE planning state that officials have been instructed to target approximately 19,000 arrests per week. This operational directive remains in place following the appointment of Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff.

Verification of Deportation Metrics

While DHS reports a record in deportations, the nature of these departures varies by legal mechanism. An analysis by Syracuse University's Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) found that formal removal orders accounted for only 63% of deportations in July and August 2026. The remaining 37% consisted of voluntary departures and returns, which are categorized as deportations in ICE's primary figures but differ in legal process.

Data regarding the criminal profiles of those detained also shows a shift in targeting. A CBS News analysis of July 2026 data found that more than half of ICE arrests involved individuals with no criminal convictions or pending charges. Additionally, the Migration Policy Institute reported that between January 2025 and July 2026, only about 20% of the approximately 980,000 people deported by ICE and CBP had a criminal conviction.