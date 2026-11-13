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Kāpiti Coast Airport to close November 2026, triggering lease disputes

World » Oceania » New Zealand

NZ PropCo, the owner of Kāpiti Coast Airport, has confirmed that the facility will cease operations at 7pm on 30 November 2026. A spokesperson for the company stated that the airport will continue to operate under its existing certificate and safety requirements until that time. This decision follows a conditional sale and purchase agreement entered into by the owner, which stipulated the closure of the site.

The plane is taking off at the airport
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
The plane is taking off at the airport

The closure has triggered immediate legal and administrative consequences for tenants. Kāpiti Aero Club Holdings has been requested to surrender its lease, which is valid until 2033, by 30 November. Additionally, the airport's chief executive has instructed the club to vacate the land by 28 February 2027. Peter Merwood, an executive member of the Kāpiti Aero Club, stated that the organization is seeking legal advice regarding this request, noting that the existing lease grants the club legal entitlements to the land until the end of the contractual term.

The land is currently being marketed for sale for housing development. However, such a change in use requires a zoning alteration by the local council, a process that involves public consultation and is not guaranteed. Tim Costley, the Member of Parliament for Ōtaki, argued that the closure is unnecessary given that the region already has over 5,000 houses in development. He contended that the airport remains critical infrastructure for regional connectivity and emergency response, citing that approximately 15 Life Flight aircraft landed at Kāpiti Coast Airport in the last year when they were unable to land in Wellington.

Andrew Crawford, the chief executive of Sounds Air, confirmed receiving notification of the closure date from the airport's chief executive. The Kāpiti Aero Club, which has operated since 1983, reported that the closure will result in the loss of 13 staff positions and disrupt the training of 50 pilots currently in the program. The club maintains a fleet of more than 10 aircraft and serves approximately 250 members. Mr. Merwood emphasized that once the airport is lost, the specific regional training capability and infrastructure will be permanently removed, with the nearest alternative training areas located in Feilding or Wellington.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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