RNZ staff to strike over 58 job cuts linked to $11.8m deficit

Staff at Radio New Zealand (RNZ) have organized protests against a proposed reduction of 58 full-time positions, a move driven by an unexpected $11.8 million budget deficit for the financial year ending in June. The strike, scheduled for next Tuesday between midday and 1 pm outside offices in Wellington and Auckland, follows the publication of the broadcaster's annual report, which outlines a plan to cut running costs by at least 5 percent by the end of March.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use A man in a suit tears a document

The core financial discrepancy stems from a reporting error identified only in October. Chief Executive Paul Thompson acknowledged that internal reports previously provided an inaccurate picture of the broadcaster's finances, resulting in the actual deficit being more than 25 times the initially expected loss. This accounting irregularity has forced RNZ to act swiftly to align its expenditure with its funding limits, with the role reductions representing approximately one in six of the current workforce.

Unions representing the workforce, including E Tu and the Public Service Association, have framed the protests as a demand for accountability from the board and senior management. E Tu director Amy Hansen argued that staff should not bear the financial consequences of administrative errors, stating that leadership appeared to have exhausted no other options before targeting headcount. The Public Service Association's national secretary, Fleur Fitzsimons, described the picket as an opportunity to support colleagues facing potential job losses while expressing dissatisfaction with the decision-making process.

RNZ maintains that the restructuring is necessary to ensure the broadcaster lives within its means. A spokesperson noted that while the changes are challenging for employees, they are essential for financial stability. The company highlighted that many staff are union members, underscoring the direct link between the organizational financial crisis and the collective bargaining dynamics currently unfolding in the public sector workforce.