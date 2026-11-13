IRL extends Test eligibility to great-grandparents

The International Rugby League (IRL) Board has formally resolved to extend international Test match eligibility criteria to include great-grandparents, a decision announced by IRL Chair Troy Grant on 12 November 2026. This procedural change alters the regulatory framework for national team selection, moving beyond the previous requirement that a player have a parent or grandparent born in a specific nation. The new ruling takes effect immediately and will apply to all international matches scheduled for 2027, fundamentally expanding the eligible talent pool for nations with smaller populations.

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Under the previous regulations, eligibility was strictly limited to lineage tracing back to a parent or grandparent born within the nation's territory. Grant stated that the Board's decision aims to address the competitive imbalance faced by smaller nations, specifically citing the Cook Islands, which has a population of fewer than 20,000. The Chair noted that the previous rules excluded players with deep hereditary ties who were otherwise ineligible for selection, thereby restricting the depth of the player pool and the competitiveness of international fixtures. The new rule allows players with great-grandparental ties to represent a nation, subject to an evidentiary process to verify that status.

Concurrent with the eligibility changes, the IRL Board agreed to promote the national federations of Samoa and Tonga to Tier 1 status. Grant described this elevation as an institutional acknowledgement of the performance and governance standards achieved by both nations over the previous decade. The Board initiated a consultation process with both federations to clarify the operational implications of Tier 1 status and to ensure there are no unintended administrative consequences. This administrative upgrade reflects the IRL's assessment that Samoa and Tonga have demonstrated competitive parity with traditional Tier 1 nations such as Australia, New Zealand, and England, a position supported by Samoa's participation in the 2022 World Cup final and Tonga's historical record of defeating Tier 1 opposition.

To manage the transition under the expanded eligibility rules, the IRL is implementing an amnesty period during which players with dual eligibility may select which nation they wish to represent. However, the Board explicitly ruled out the possibility of frequent switching between nations from year to year, citing concerns for the integrity of the sport. Applications to switch allegiances will be permitted only under exceptional circumstances and must be subject to a formal review process.

In a separate institutional decision, the IRL confirmed that the 2030 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) for both men and women will adopt a Magic Round format. The tournaments are scheduled to be staged across five locations in the Pacific and the United States, marking a significant expansion from the previous five-week single-region format. The Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) has been designated as the tournament partner and co-organiser of RLWC30, working alongside the IRL. The Board also resolved to increase the number of participating teams to 12 for the men's tournament and 10 for the women's tournament, aiming to maximise commercial and competitive engagement through this broader geographical and participant spread.