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New Zealand card spending falls for third month as record petrol prices squeeze budgets

World » Oceania » New Zealand

New Zealand household consumption is contracting as record fuel prices erode disposable income, forcing consumers to cut back on discretionary spending. Stats NZ electronic card spending data indicates a seasonally adjusted decline of 1.2 percent in total card spending in October 2026, marking the third consecutive monthly fall. Core retail spending dropped 0.8 percent year-on-year, while expenditure on durables, hospitality, and apparel-categories reflecting non-essential purchases-fell 2.1 percent for the third straight month. This pattern suggests a direct trade-off where rising costs for essential inputs like energy are crowding out other consumption.

Refueling the car
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Refueling the car

Fuel Costs Drive Behavioral Change

Spending on fuel rose 4.8 percent month-on-month for the third consecutive month. However, this increase was significantly lower than the recorded rise in fuel prices of over 10 percent for the same period. This discrepancy indicates that consumers are reducing the volume of fuel purchased, likely by driving less, rather than absorbing the full price hike. Unleaded 91 petrol reached approximately $3.60 per litre in October, representing a record level that directly impacts household cash flow. ASB economists noted that high fuel prices limit consumption elsewhere, as less money remains at the end of the month for other purchases. The weak labor market further constrains household budgets, limiting the ability to absorb these price shocks.

Retail Strategy and Consumer Caution

Retailers are responding to this cautious environment by increasing promotional activity. Carolyn Young, chief executive of Retail NZ, observed that customers are delaying larger purchases, with many waiting for sales events like Black Friday to make buys. She reported that one in three retailers is increasing investment in promotions to attract bargain-hunting shoppers. Young also noted that October's spending figures may underestimate the weakness of the market due to an extra trading Saturday in that month, which typically boosts sales. Despite this calendar effect, the underlying trend shows a persistent reluctance to spend on non-essential items. Westpac economists expressed concern that the true picture of consumer sentiment might be weaker than the official data suggests, citing internal card spending records that showed more significant declines. They noted that while oil prices have dropped since early November, offering some relief, consumer spending volumes are expected to remain subdued in the near term.

Broader Economic Pressures

BNZ chief economist Mike Jones described the environment as "pretty miserable for consumers," pointing to a combination of soft retail spending, high petrol prices, and a weakening jobs market. He highlighted recent weak employment numbers and a faster-than-expected decline in house prices over the past six months as additional pressures on household balance sheets. The convergence of these factors-stagnant or falling incomes, rising essential costs, and declining asset values-creates a fragile economic base for consumer spending. Future performance will depend on the evolution of global supply chain costs, particularly related to the Middle East conflict, and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's response to any rebound in inflation. For now, the data reflects a household sector under significant financial stress, where the cost of energy and basic necessities is effectively taxing the entire retail economy.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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