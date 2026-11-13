Why MAPAS still matters after 50 years: 'Bringing everyone to the same starting point'

Access to medical education in New Zealand is increasingly contingent on ethnicity, a policy shift driven by the National-ACT coalition agreement that has placed targeted admission pathways under review. While the Māori and Pacific Admission Scheme (MAPAS) has operated for over 50 years, its future stability is now uncertain following criticisms from ACT leader David Seymour, who described ethnicity-based admission as discriminatory. This contrasts with the Rural Admissions Scheme, which selects students based on schooling location rather than ethnicity and remains unchallenged by Seymour, who argues that supporting rural training addresses workforce shortages without implying racial prejudice. The review of these targeted medical school admission programmes is reportedly complete and awaits official release, leaving current and prospective Māori and Pacific students in a state of regulatory limbo regarding their entitlement to this specific access channel.

The mechanism of access: Equity over advantage

For the 2025 cohort, including Samoan doctor Joseph Johnston, the scheme functions as a prerequisite for entry into a profession where representation has historically lagged significantly behind demographic reality. Johnston, now a house officer at Waitākere Hospital, noted that while university curricula teach about health inequities, the daily reality of hospital work reveals the practical necessity of having clinicians who reflect the patient population. He emphasized that the programme does not lower academic standards; graduates must meet the same requirements as their peers. "There's the misunderstanding that we get in easier," Johnston said, noting that MAPAS graduates who enter the workforce often perform to high standards, challenging the notion that the scheme compromises medical competency.

Systemic gaps and workforce capacity

The institutional argument for maintaining such targeted access relies on stark disparities in both health outcomes and workforce composition. Māori constitute approximately 18 percent of the population but less than 6 percent of the medical workforce. Pacific peoples face similar underrepresentation, with life expectancy gaps of around six years and higher rates of diabetes and gout compared to non-Māori, non-Pacific groups. Professor David Tipene-Leach, involved in the scheme's early development, argued that these statistics dictate the need for a health workforce capable of serving these communities effectively. He noted that MAPAS graduates tend to stay in New Zealand, are more likely to become general practitioners, and frequently practice in regions and rural areas where there is a documented shortage of medical staff. This pattern suggests that the scheme is not merely a symbolic gesture but a functional mechanism for addressing geographic and demographic service delivery gaps.

The risk of removal

Current students view the potential dismantling of the scheme as a threat to their career trajectory rather than an issue of individual advantage. Joshua Jay Matenga, 22, described the programme as a platform for collective empowerment and visibility. He argued that removing the targeted access would not level the playing field but would exacerbate existing disadvantages rooted in systemic effects of colonization. "We are just trying to bring everyone up to the same starting point," Matenga said, distinguishing between equity and preference. For Te Paea Mau'u, 20, the scheme represents a necessary corrective to ensure the healthcare system mirrors the diversity of the population it serves. The pending release of the government review will determine whether this targeted access mechanism remains a stable channel for entry into the medical profession for Māori and Pacific applicants, or if it is subject to significant restriction or abolition.