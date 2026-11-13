Hungary Proposes 2027 Minimum Wage Increase and Tax Cut

The Hungarian government has proposed a wage indexation plan for 2027, aiming to balance the disparate demands of employers and labor unions. During a meeting of the Permanent Consultative Forum of the Market and Government (VKF), officials proposed increasing the minimum wage by 7.5% and the guaranteed minimum by 6.5%.

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These figures represent an arithmetic average between the 4% increase requested by employers and the 14% demanded by trade unions. While the proposal falls short of union goals, it moves the outcome closer to employee interests than the minimum growth advocated by business representatives.

Under the proposal, the gross minimum wage (minimálbér) would rise from 322,800 to 347,100 forints. The guaranteed minimum, which accounts for worker qualifications, would increase from 373,200 to 397,000 forints.

The actual increase in take-home pay will be further supported by a fiscal adjustment: reducing the personal income tax (szja) for minimum wage earners from 15% to 9%. This tax reduction is intended to increase net income more significantly than the nominal gross indexation alone.

Tamás Sekeli, vice president of the Hungarian Trade Union Federation (MSZOSZ), described the proposal as bearable and a partial reflection of union demands, though he noted that double-digit gross growth is unlikely given Hungary's economic constraints. Sekeli remarked that employers reacted poorly to the calculations of the actual income growth for employees.

The government's approach focuses on targeted support to maintain population purchasing power without imposing a shock increase on businesses within current macroeconomic limits.