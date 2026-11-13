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Azerbaijan to Cover 50% of Grid Connection Costs for Non-Oil Sectors

World

Azerbaijan will cover 50% of the costs for connecting industrial and agricultural facilities to the electricity grid between 2027 and 2030. Deputy Minister of Economy Azer Bayramov announced the measure during Milli Majlis committee meetings regarding the 2027 state budget draft.

Electrical wires
Photo: https://unsplash.com by kian zhang is licensed under Free
Electrical wires

The subsidy targets the reduction of capital expenditures (CAPEX) for new enterprises in the non-oil and gas sectors. This infrastructure support joins existing regional incentives for businesses operating outside Baku and the Absheron economic district, which include state coverage of 50% of loan interest rates and an increase in state loan guarantee limits from 20% to 50%.

The government also provides partial compensation for product certification and transportation costs to support exports. According to the Ministry of Economy, these mechanisms are designed to lower entry barriers for regional businesses to drive production expansion and employment.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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