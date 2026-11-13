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France Eliminates Pn4 Railway Crossing in Deuil-la-Barre for Safety

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Effective December 18, the railway crossing designated as Pn4 in the town of Deuil-la-Barre, located in the Val-d'Oise department, will be permanently eliminated. This physical removal of the junction severs the established route between Deuil-la-Barre and Montmagny, rendering bus passage through this point impossible and necessitating a complete restructuring of the transportation network in the sector.

Railway crossing
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Railway crossing

Starting December 19, the transport operator Île-de-France Mobilités will implement a new routing scheme to accommodate the closure. The primary adjustments affect three specific lines: two existing routes will be modified, and one new line will be introduced.

Route 256, which connects Engrie-la-Ben station to the Saint-Denis University stop, will change its trajectory. The new path is designed to ensure service regularity and simplify transfers at Engrie-la-Ben station. These changes will impact access to the Camille Saint-Saëns Lyceum, the Émile du Chale College, and the Jean-Bouin Sports Center.

Line 337, linking the Mortefontaine market with the Pierrefitte-Sten station, has also been reviewed to optimize transfer hubs. On weekdays, the final departure time has been shifted to 22:40 to synchronize with the RER D train schedule.

To compensate for the broken connection, a new line, number 357, will be introduced. It will connect the Mortefontaine market with the Deuil-Montmagny station, utilizing a portion of the former route 337 path. In effect, this line becomes the new link between the center of Deuil-la-Barre and Engrie-la-Ben. It will operate from Monday to Saturday between 7:00 and 21:00 with a 20-minute headway.

The elimination of crossing Pn4 is driven by critical safety concerns. Over the last 15 years, 70 accidents have occurred at this site, four of which resulted in fatalities.

The total cost of the project to dismantle the crossing and reconstruct the adjacent road and rail infrastructure is estimated at approximately 50 million euros. Of this amount, more than 20 million euros have been allocated by the Val-d'Oise department.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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