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Ecuador's banana export capacity declining due to heat and humidity

World

Ecuador's banana export capacity is declining as abnormal heat and humidity shorten the fruit's "green life," triggering premature ripening on plantations and rendering crops unfit for long-distance transport. At the 2026 Banana Summit in Guayaquil, industry specialists identified that these climatic stressors compromise the plants' physical integrity, reducing the operational window for logistics.

Banana tree
Photo: Own work by കാക്കര, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Banana tree

Juan Jose Aicarta, R&D head at Dole Ecuador, noted that high temperatures and humidity damage the foliage of banana palms, accelerating the ripening process. Sea surface temperatures off the coast of Ecuador reached 4.7°C in September, surpassing the 1997 historical record of 3.7°C. This environmental shift has increased the prevalence of Black Sigatoka and risks from Fusarium Raza 4 and Moko disease, necessitating urgent improvements in plantation drainage.

External logistical bottlenecks further constrain the sector, including shipping limits at the Panama Canal (restricted to 20 vessels per day) and rising agrochemical costs driven by Middle East conflicts. To optimize disease management, expert Viktor Smirnov suggests replacing standard mineral oils with micro-emulsified isoparaffinic alternatives, reducing dosage to 4 liters per hectare.

Global production is also facing soil degradation and water scarcity. Jorge Sandoval of Costa Rica's research sector reported that temperature spikes have accelerated the proliferation of mites and thrips. In response, breeders from Honduras, Brazil, the Philippines, and Taiwan have introduced 24 new hybrids resistant to critical diseases. Additionally, researchers are utilizing genetic editing and IAEA-backed radiation mutagenesis to increase fruit shelf life without introducing foreign genes.

Operational updates include the deployment of robotics-specifically mechanical arms with water-jet cutting-and bio-sensors capable of detecting fungal spores at ports before loading begins. The summit, which concluded November 11 in Guayaquil, resulted in a coordination effort between experts from eight countries to stabilize market output.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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