Italian firms plan 1.3 million hires through Jan 2027, with 44% of skilled roles unfilled

Italian companies have projected a hiring need for 1.3 million employees for the quarter spanning November 2026 through January 2027, according to Excelsior monitoring by the Ministry of Labour and Social Policies and Unioncamere. For November 2026 alone, the planned intake is 452,000 positions, a 2.1% increase over the same period last year.

Photo: Вадим Савицкий Italy, Rome

The demand is concentrated in the service sector, which accounts for 66.7% of planned hires (over 301,000 people). Industry and construction represent 26.7% (approximately 121,000), while agriculture and resource extraction account for 6.6% (nearly 30,000). Growth is most pronounced in machinery, electronics, forestry, fishing, and business support services.

Regional activity is strongest in the Mezzogiorno (Southern Italy), where the hiring growth rate reached 3.6%, outpacing the national average. The highest vacancy volumes are concentrated in hospitality and catering (72,000), retail (71,000), personal services (54,000), and construction (44,000).

A significant capacity gap exists in skilled labor: 44.2% of all planned hires-roughly 200,000 positions-remain unfilled due to a lack of qualified candidates. This shortage is most acute in the manufacturing sector, where 57.5% of roles for skilled workers and equipment operators are vacant. Specific critical shortages include finishing work specialists (76.9% unfilled), mechanics and repair personnel (74.5%), and technical engineers (69.3%).

The hiring profile breaks down as follows: office and commercial staff (35.7%), skilled workers and plant operators (29%), unskilled personnel (18.4%), and managers or specialists (16.9%). Leading specific roles include restaurant staff (62,000), salespersons (44,000), and logistics/delivery workers (30,000). Employers report that a total lack of candidates is the primary obstacle in 25.9% of cases, while 14.2% cite a mismatch between candidate skills and production requirements.