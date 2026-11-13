World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Italian firms plan 1.3 million hires through Jan 2027, with 44% of skilled roles unfilled

World

Italian companies have projected a hiring need for 1.3 million employees for the quarter spanning November 2026 through January 2027, according to Excelsior monitoring by the Ministry of Labour and Social Policies and Unioncamere. For November 2026 alone, the planned intake is 452,000 positions, a 2.1% increase over the same period last year.

Italy, Rome
Photo: Вадим Савицкий
Italy, Rome

The demand is concentrated in the service sector, which accounts for 66.7% of planned hires (over 301,000 people). Industry and construction represent 26.7% (approximately 121,000), while agriculture and resource extraction account for 6.6% (nearly 30,000). Growth is most pronounced in machinery, electronics, forestry, fishing, and business support services.

Regional activity is strongest in the Mezzogiorno (Southern Italy), where the hiring growth rate reached 3.6%, outpacing the national average. The highest vacancy volumes are concentrated in hospitality and catering (72,000), retail (71,000), personal services (54,000), and construction (44,000).

A significant capacity gap exists in skilled labor: 44.2% of all planned hires-roughly 200,000 positions-remain unfilled due to a lack of qualified candidates. This shortage is most acute in the manufacturing sector, where 57.5% of roles for skilled workers and equipment operators are vacant. Specific critical shortages include finishing work specialists (76.9% unfilled), mechanics and repair personnel (74.5%), and technical engineers (69.3%).

The hiring profile breaks down as follows: office and commercial staff (35.7%), skilled workers and plant operators (29%), unskilled personnel (18.4%), and managers or specialists (16.9%). Leading specific roles include restaurant staff (62,000), salespersons (44,000), and logistics/delivery workers (30,000). Employers report that a total lack of candidates is the primary obstacle in 25.9% of cases, while 14.2% cite a mismatch between candidate skills and production requirements.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Silver Pufferfish Confirmed in Black Sea and Sea of Azov
Animal
Silver Pufferfish Confirmed in Black Sea and Sea of Azov
Popular
Putin rejects European inclusion in Ukraine talks, sets new territorial red lines

Kremlin concludes consultations with US negotiators on Ukraine, with Putin rejecting immediate European participation in the process and reasserting claims over four Ukrainian regions as a precondition for talks.

Putin rejects European inclusion in Ukraine talks, sets new territorial red lines
PD-8 Engine Bypasses Airframe Limits with Supersonic Turbine
PD-8 Engine Bypasses Airframe Limits with Supersonic Turbine
Silver Pufferfish Confirmed in Black Sea and Sea of Azov
Multi-billion dollar precedent: Washington forces Toyota to demand parity
Putin rejects European inclusion in Ukraine talks, sets new territorial red lines Lyuba Lulko PD-8 Engine Bypasses Airframe Limits with Supersonic Turbine Andrey Mihayloff Treasury License vs. Import Ban: Why Russian Diesel Stays Out of U.S. Ports Alexander Shtorm
Putin outlines Russia’s position on Ukraine as US envoys visit Moscow
Treasury License vs. Import Ban: Why Russian Diesel Stays Out of U.S. Ports
Biological horror in the deep sea: a bizarre anatomical trap holds the fate of ancient survivors
Biological horror in the deep sea: a bizarre anatomical trap holds the fate of ancient survivors
Last materials
Hidden primates in Mato Grosso: remote lens footage forced a rewrite of evolutionary records
Poland Boosts Agriculture Climate Budget by 1 Billion Zloty
Finland Stalls on Special Economic Zones to Counter Border Closure Impact
India Proposes Car Rental Scheme 2026 to Lower Fleet Requirements and Modernize Regulations
Brazil's Lower House Approves Bill Classifying Pet Killing as Heinous Crime
Colombia's Rice Sector Pushes Back on VAT Expansion for Agricultural Inputs
Philippine Labor Department Enforces Cooling Breaks and Rating Protections for Couriers
US Congress to hold the president accountable for controversial pardons
Chilean Vessel Danstar to Resume Commercial Cargo Service to Falklands
Brazil Presents Measurable Ecosystem Metrics and Financing Framework at COP31 Summit
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.