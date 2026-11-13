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Spain's Frente Amplio launches 'Tax the Rich' app to model wealth levies

World

The Frente Amplio coalition in Spain has launched a mobile application called "Tax the Rich" as part of a political campaign to advocate for the redistribution of national wealth. The app allows users to virtually apply annual taxes of 1% to 3% on the fortunes of Spain's 50 wealthiest individuals and allocate those simulated funds toward healthcare, education, housing, and rail infrastructure.

Taxes
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by stevepb, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Taxes

The initiative supports the platform of Ada Colau, former mayor of Barcelona (2015-2023) and the coalition's candidate for the November 29 parliamentary elections. During a presentation of her economic proposals in Madrid on November 5, Colau specified a targeted tax structure: a 2% annual levy on fortunes exceeding 1 million euros and a 3% levy on those exceeding 20 million euros.

Frente Amplio estimates that these proposed tax measures, combined with a revision of tax exemptions for banks and large corporations, could generate more than 10 billion euros for the state budget. Colau framed the policy as a priority of social rights over the right to accumulate wealth, specifically citing the need for accessible housing and education.

While Spain already maintains wealth and property taxes, the coalition's proposal seeks to intensify the redistribution mechanism rather than create a new one. The "Tax the Rich" app serves as a campaign tool to highlight funding gaps in social services; however, it possesses no legal authority, and any actual tax reform would require parliamentary approval.

The proposal faces criticism regarding the potential for capital flight and the technical difficulty of valuing diverse assets. Supporters argue the measures are necessary to reduce social inequality.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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