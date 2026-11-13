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Poland Boosts Agriculture Climate Budget by 1 Billion Zloty

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Poland's Ministry of Agriculture has increased its climate adaptation budget by 1 billion zloty, bringing the total allocation for projects under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) to 2.8 billion zloty. The strategic shift moves away from traditional water drainage toward resource retention, prioritizing small-scale retention infrastructure such as local reservoirs and irrigation network upgrades designed to hold moisture in the soil rather than simply removing it from fields.

Drip irrigation
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Anton, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Drip irrigation

In parallel, the ministry is promoting "ecoschemes,” a set of practices aimed at reducing soil erosion and improving land fertility, while encouraging the adoption of renewable energy through the construction of agricultural biogas facilities. These measures represent a structural change in how agricultural land is managed for long-term productivity rather than immediate water output.

Despite these capacity expansions, Minister of Agriculture Stefan Krajewski noted at the VII Food Producers Forum that technological upgrades are constrained by farm incomes. He emphasized that precision farming innovations must remain affordable for operators to ensure Polish products remain competitive. Agricultural expert Viktor Smirnov confirmed to Pravda. Ru that the sector's transition to sustainable practices is limited by the economic viability of individual farms, stating that innovation costs cannot exceed producers' financial capabilities.

The country's export potential remains robust, with 2025 exports reaching 248 billion zloty. To sustain this level and address labor challenges, the ministry is expanding processing capabilities and attracting new entrants to the sector; more than 7,200 applications have been submitted for grants aimed at beginning farmers.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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