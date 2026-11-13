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Finland Stalls on Special Economic Zones to Counter Border Closure Impact

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South and North Karelia have engaged World Bank experts to assess the economic fallout from the closure of the border with Russia and the resulting geopolitical uncertainty. The primary concern is not merely the loss of a trading partner, but the structural weakening of the local business environment in Eastern Finland, where small and medium-sized enterprises previously relied heavily on cross-border flows. The immediate physical consequence of this disconnection is a measurable drain of population and a deficit of skilled labor, challenging the long-term viability of these regions.

Border Finland Russia
Photo: Finnish Border Guard is licensed under public domain
Border Finland Russia

The core mechanism proposed to counteract this capacity loss is the establishment of special economic zones (SEZs). This initiative, originally championed by the Finnish Confederation of Industry in 2024, covers six provinces including South Karelia, North Karelia, and Kymenlaakso. However, the transition from policy proposal to operational reality is currently stalled by administrative delays rather than a lack of investment intent. Sanna Siikanen, the head of the South Karelia regional council, has urged the central government to accelerate legislative preparations to remove these bureaucratic bottlenecks.

The timeline for when this new infrastructure will actually function remains uncertain due to political turnover. Harri Bromman, who served as the special representative for Eastern Finland until spring before leaving the post, estimates that the country's first SEZ will not begin operations before 2027. Until the legislative framework is finalized and the zone is active, the region continues to rely on the existing, albeit strained, local labor market to retain its workforce.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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