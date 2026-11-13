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India Proposes Car Rental Scheme 2026 to Lower Fleet Requirements and Modernize Regulations

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India's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed a comprehensive overhaul of the country's car rental regulatory framework through the draft "Car Rental Scheme 2026.” This initiative aims to replace the existing regulatory standards established in 1989, which have remained largely unchanged for 37 years aside from minor amendments in 2021 regarding electric and alternative-fuel vehicles.

Hyundai Creta interior
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ethan Llamas, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Hyundai Creta interior

The most significant structural change involves lowering the entry threshold for market participants. The draft proposes reducing the minimum fleet size required to obtain a license from 50 vehicles to just five. A condition remains that at least two vehicles must be present at each operating location. This adjustment is designed to facilitate expansion for small entrepreneurs, local companies, and startups, while allowing existing operators to scale geographically without maintaining excessive fleet volumes at every site.

The definition of the service sector is also broadened. While the 1989 regulations primarily focused on self-drive rentals, the new scheme explicitly covers both self-drive and driver-assisted services. For the latter, strict personnel requirements are introduced, including mandatory background checks, a record free of unpaid traffic fines, and social security coverage in compliance with the 2020 Code on Social Security.

Simultaneous with the liberalization of market access, the proposal strengthens operational controls and safety standards. Key restrictions and requirements include:

  • Technical Standards: The maximum age of a rental vehicle is capped at nine years. Vehicles must hold valid roadworthiness certificates and environmental passports.
  • Legal Compliance: Vehicles must be free of dues on road taxes and unpaid fines, and must not be listed in the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) database.
  • Passenger Safety: Mandatory installation of location tracking devices, first aid kits, and child restraint systems.

Administrative barriers are reduced through digitalization. The licensing process moves online, with a fixed fee of 25,000 rupees regardless of fleet size. Strict timelines are set for government officials: license applications must be processed within 60 days, and changes to fleet composition or locations are deemed automatically approved if no decision is made within 30 days.

Service quality control is shifted toward measurable metrics. Operators are required to resolve complaints submitted via the website within 24 hours, while internal investigations into driver complaints must be concluded within seven days. The authority to determine penalty sizes and apply sanctions, up to and including license revocation for violations, remains with state governments.

The scheme is currently in the public consultation phase, with the deadline for receiving comments from stakeholders set for December 5. Full implementation of the new system is expected next year.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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