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Brazil's Lower House Approves Bill Classifying Pet Killing as Heinous Crime

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Brazil's Chamber of Deputies has approved Bill 2475/2025, a legislative move that reclassifies animal cruelty resulting in the death of dogs or cats as a heinous crime. The measure now advances to the Senate, where it must be ratified and signed by the president to take effect. Under the proposed framework, convicted individuals face two to five years in prison, fines, and a ban on owning animals. The core mechanism of the change is not an extension of the maximum sentence, which was already set at two to five years by the 2020 Lei Sansão law, but a shift in legal status. By designating these acts as crimes hediondos under Law 8.072/1990, the bill triggers stricter conditions for serving sentences and significantly limits access to procedural benefits, such as early release or parole.

Animal shelter
Photo: mos.ru by Без автора, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Animal shelter

The urgency behind the bill is underscored by data from Brazil's National Council of Justice (CNJ), which reports a sharp rise in judicial filings. In 2025, approximately 5,000 cases were registered, a 20% increase from the previous year and nearly 20 times the number of complaints filed in 2020, which stood at 245. Despite this surge in legal engagement, Deputy Celio Studart, one of the bill's authors, notes that half of all animal abuse crimes in the country remain unpunished. This gap between filing rates and conviction outcomes highlights a systemic bottleneck: the current legal framework allows perpetrators to effectively avoid full accountability through lenient sentencing practices.

The final text, refined by Deputy Mateus Layola, specifies three distinct scenarios under which the heinous crime classification applies. These include cases of direct intent to kill, situations where the perpetrator consciously accepted the risk of death while practicing cruelty, and instances where intentional cruelty inadvertently led to the animal's death. By tightening the regime of punishment rather than extending the duration, the legislation aims to close the loophole that previously allowed offenders to exit prison through the "front door," thereby ensuring that the legal consequences align more closely with the severity of the act and public demand for justice.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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