Colombia's Rice Sector Pushes Back on VAT Expansion for Agricultural Inputs

The Colombian government is proposing to expand the scope of value-added tax (VAT) to include agricultural inputs such as fertilizers, pesticides, seeds, and field machinery. The objective is to raise an additional 40 to 45 trillion pesos to stabilize the national budget. In response, the Colombian Rice Industry Association (Fedearroz) acknowledges the need for revenue generation but warns that taxing these inputs will directly increase production costs. These costs will inevitably be passed on to retail prices. Fedearroz argues for maintaining the current status quo, which excludes the rice supply chain from VAT.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org by Augustus Binu : flickr, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Rice

In November, Rafael Hernández Lozano, CEO of Fedearroz, sent an official letter to Finance Minister Miguel Gómez Martínez and Agriculture Minister Indalacio Dangón. The document states that while tax collection is necessary, any new financial obligations for the state must prioritize national production, employment support, and economic growth. The association's core argument focuses on the transmission of costs: imposing a tax on raw materials for the agricultural sector burdens every stage of grain cultivation.

Rice is a staple food consumed by the majority of the population. Including components such as soil preparation and resource acquisition in the tax base directly increases the cost per ton of grain produced. These overheads are transferred to the final product, making basic food more expensive for a broad segment of the population. Historically, Colombia has treated rice as a category least subject to additional taxation due to its critical importance in the national diet.

External market dynamics further complicate the issue. Under the Free Trade Agreement with the United States, which has been in effect since 2012, import tariffs on rice from abroad are being gradually eliminated, reaching zero by 2030. Industry data indicates that between January and July 2026, 119,234 tons of foreign grain were shipped to the country, with approximately 90% of this volume originating from the U. S. If domestic production becomes less viable due to increased costs, the country risks losing the competitiveness of its internal sector.

Climate factors present an additional challenge. The National Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology, and Environmental Monitoring (IDEAM) has confirmed the onset of a strong El Niño phase, which is forecast to last until at least March 2027, with an 83% probability. This phenomenon creates conditions for drought and abnormally high temperatures, threatening crop yields.

Hernández Lozano emphasizes that under climate stress, the state's priority should be preserving local production capacity rather than weakening it. He identifies investment in irrigation systems as a necessary adaptation measure to guarantee water supply for crops during dry seasons.

The association contends that protecting domestic production sustains jobs in agricultural regions and maintains the government's tax base. If the domestic industry is forced to reduce volumes due to high costs, it will lead to increased imports, lower economic activity in provincial areas, and ultimately a reduction in the very tax revenues the Ministry of Finance is seeking to capture.

Fedearroz has initiated dialogue with the relevant ministers, inviting them to a congress dedicated to the development of rice farming. The goal is to ensure direct interaction between regulators and local producers at all stages of the legislative process to account for the specific characteristics of each rice-growing zone in the country.