World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Colombia's Rice Sector Pushes Back on VAT Expansion for Agricultural Inputs

World

The Colombian government is proposing to expand the scope of value-added tax (VAT) to include agricultural inputs such as fertilizers, pesticides, seeds, and field machinery. The objective is to raise an additional 40 to 45 trillion pesos to stabilize the national budget. In response, the Colombian Rice Industry Association (Fedearroz) acknowledges the need for revenue generation but warns that taxing these inputs will directly increase production costs. These costs will inevitably be passed on to retail prices. Fedearroz argues for maintaining the current status quo, which excludes the rice supply chain from VAT.

Rice
Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org by Augustus Binu : flickr, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Rice

In November, Rafael Hernández Lozano, CEO of Fedearroz, sent an official letter to Finance Minister Miguel Gómez Martínez and Agriculture Minister Indalacio Dangón. The document states that while tax collection is necessary, any new financial obligations for the state must prioritize national production, employment support, and economic growth. The association's core argument focuses on the transmission of costs: imposing a tax on raw materials for the agricultural sector burdens every stage of grain cultivation.

Rice is a staple food consumed by the majority of the population. Including components such as soil preparation and resource acquisition in the tax base directly increases the cost per ton of grain produced. These overheads are transferred to the final product, making basic food more expensive for a broad segment of the population. Historically, Colombia has treated rice as a category least subject to additional taxation due to its critical importance in the national diet.

External market dynamics further complicate the issue. Under the Free Trade Agreement with the United States, which has been in effect since 2012, import tariffs on rice from abroad are being gradually eliminated, reaching zero by 2030. Industry data indicates that between January and July 2026, 119,234 tons of foreign grain were shipped to the country, with approximately 90% of this volume originating from the U. S. If domestic production becomes less viable due to increased costs, the country risks losing the competitiveness of its internal sector.

Climate factors present an additional challenge. The National Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology, and Environmental Monitoring (IDEAM) has confirmed the onset of a strong El Niño phase, which is forecast to last until at least March 2027, with an 83% probability. This phenomenon creates conditions for drought and abnormally high temperatures, threatening crop yields.

Hernández Lozano emphasizes that under climate stress, the state's priority should be preserving local production capacity rather than weakening it. He identifies investment in irrigation systems as a necessary adaptation measure to guarantee water supply for crops during dry seasons.

The association contends that protecting domestic production sustains jobs in agricultural regions and maintains the government's tax base. If the domestic industry is forced to reduce volumes due to high costs, it will lead to increased imports, lower economic activity in provincial areas, and ultimately a reduction in the very tax revenues the Ministry of Finance is seeking to capture.

Fedearroz has initiated dialogue with the relevant ministers, inviting them to a congress dedicated to the development of rice farming. The goal is to ensure direct interaction between regulators and local producers at all stages of the legislative process to account for the specific characteristics of each rice-growing zone in the country.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Venezuela Links Electricity Tariffs to Foreign Exchange Rates
World
Venezuela Links Electricity Tariffs to Foreign Exchange Rates
Treasury License vs. Import Ban: Why Russian Diesel Stays Out of U.S. Ports
Americas
Treasury License vs. Import Ban: Why Russian Diesel Stays Out of U.S. Ports
PD-8 Engine Bypasses Airframe Limits with Supersonic Turbine
Companies
PD-8 Engine Bypasses Airframe Limits with Supersonic Turbine
Popular
Putin rejects European inclusion in Ukraine talks, sets new territorial red lines

Kremlin concludes consultations with US negotiators on Ukraine, with Putin rejecting immediate European participation in the process and reasserting claims over four Ukrainian regions as a precondition for talks.

Putin rejects European inclusion in Ukraine talks, sets new territorial red lines
PD-8 Engine Bypasses Airframe Limits with Supersonic Turbine
PD-8 Engine Bypasses Airframe Limits with Supersonic Turbine
Silver Pufferfish Confirmed in Black Sea and Sea of Azov
Putin outlines Russia’s position on Ukraine as US envoys visit Moscow
Putin rejects European inclusion in Ukraine talks, sets new territorial red lines Lyuba Lulko PD-8 Engine Bypasses Airframe Limits with Supersonic Turbine Andrey Mihayloff Treasury License vs. Import Ban: Why Russian Diesel Stays Out of U.S. Ports Alexander Shtorm
Multi-billion dollar precedent: Washington forces Toyota to demand parity
Biological horror in the deep sea: a bizarre anatomical trap holds the fate of ancient survivors
One leg suddenly swelled more than the other: the dangerous signal that demands urgent action
One leg suddenly swelled more than the other: the dangerous signal that demands urgent action
Last materials
Brazil's Lower House Approves Bill Classifying Pet Killing as Heinous Crime
Colombia's Rice Sector Pushes Back on VAT Expansion for Agricultural Inputs
Philippine Labor Department Enforces Cooling Breaks and Rating Protections for Couriers
US Congress to hold the president accountable for controversial pardons
Chilean Vessel Danstar to Resume Commercial Cargo Service to Falklands
Brazil Presents Measurable Ecosystem Metrics and Financing Framework at COP31 Summit
Nukus-2 Wind Project Integrates 100 MWh Storage in Uzbekistan's Karakalpak Region
Bulgaria Announces €2 Billion Anti-Inflation Energy Package
Cameroon SNH Signs $200 Million PSAs With Murphy For Four Offshore Blocks
Kazakhstan Tightens Controls on Foreign Currency Transactions
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.