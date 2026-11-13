Philippine Labor Department Enforces Cooling Breaks and Rating Protections for Couriers

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) of the Philippines has approved strict regulations to protect delivery couriers and motorcycle taxi drivers from extreme heat. Under Labor Advisory 22 (2026), signed by department head Francisco Tolentino, employers are required to create safe working conditions during periods of abnormal temperatures and El Niño influence.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Patrick Roque (talk) (Uploads), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Hermita-Malate Horizon in Manila

Companies are now mandated to conduct route-based risk assessments (HIRAC) that account for the actual heat index and time spent in transit. Similar to preparing a construction site where every stage is planned for worker safety, this requires ensuring access to water and shade rather than just protective gear like helmets and scaffolding.

Employers must provide employees with free water, organize rest areas in the shade, and schedule cooling breaks. Couriers must be equipped with protective gear and first aid kits. If heat levels become critical, platforms are required to adjust order schedules, potentially rescheduling or canceling deliveries based on the current heat index. Training staff on safety protocols for high temperatures has become a mandatory requirement for all logistics services.

A key innovation is the protection of workers from penalties related to their health concerns. Employers are prohibited from lowering a courier's rating, fining them, restricting access to orders, or blocking their accounts if they choose to stop working due to heat. If a worker exhibits symptoms of heatstroke, immediate assistance is required. Demanding the completion of a delivery in such a condition is a direct violation of the law. Human safety now officially takes precedence over operational service efficiency.

Platforms must implement a 24/7 emergency assistance service and an SOS function. All employees must be officially registered in the Social Security System (SSS). Companies are required to track heat-related illnesses and submit reports (WAIR) to regional DOLE offices in cases of hospitalization or tragic incidents. Administrative fines are prescribed for ignoring these new standards, with the state intending to strictly monitor that businesses do not shift costs onto the health of their workers.