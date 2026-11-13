US Congress to hold the president accountable for controversial pardons

Rep. Mike Levin and Rep. Jason Crow have introduced the Abuse of the Pardon Prevention Act in the U. S. House of Representatives, a legislative proposal aimed at restricting the use of the presidential pardon power. The bill targets specific mechanisms of potential conflict of interest, such as the exchange of clemency for services or favors to presidential allies and donors.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Capitol, Washington, USA

The core transmission channel proposed by the legislation is the expansion of investigative authority to the Office of the Inspector General of the Department of Justice. This body would be empowered to investigate instances where signs of conflict of interest are detected in pardon decisions. Additionally, the document establishes criminal liability for the president and vice president in cases involving the "trading” of pardons for material value. It also mandates that recipients of clemency disclose information regarding donations to president-related projects, including presidential libraries.

The bill includes a direct statutory prohibition on self-pardons, defining this as the procedure by which a president exempts themselves from criminal liability.

Currently, the initiative exists only as a bill and has not become law. To take effect, it must pass both chambers of Congress and receive the president's signature. Given the political context, the likelihood of overcoming a potential presidential veto is assessed as extremely low.

Legal experts point to a fundamental structural conflict between the bill and Article II of the U. S. Constitution, which grants the president broad and virtually unlimited authority to pardon for federal offenses. Constitutional scholars note that attempting to regulate this power through ordinary legislation may be ruled unconstitutional. Specifically, the ban on self-pardons is considered symbolic because a statute cannot limit powers explicitly granted by the Constitution.

The authors of the bill justify the need for these measures by citing data suggesting that a significant portion of pardons during the current term bypass the official pardon office of the Department of Justice. According to available data, approximately 70% of such actions were executed without the standard internal departmental review process. The White House has rejected allegations of corruption in the process, citing the existence of a "robust vetting system” that involves the presidential advisor, the Department of Justice, and a special pardon commissioner.