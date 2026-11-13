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Chilean Vessel Danstar to Resume Commercial Cargo Service to Falklands

World

A Chilean vessel, the Danstar, operated by Easter Island company, is prepared to resume commercial cargo transport to the Falkland Islands (Malvinas) from Punta Arenas. The route's legal basis rests on the principle of free transit established in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, a framework that precludes the need for prior authorization from third states for passage through their jurisdictional waters.

Container truck at sea
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Container truck at sea

Chilean Foreign Minister Francisco Pérez-Mackenna has explicitly stated that Chile does not intend to seek permission from Argentina for the operation of this new maritime line, asserting its reliance on international maritime law norms rather than bilateral diplomatic clearance.

The logistical challenge for the archipelago has historically been defined by the length of supply chains. While regular service exists via Montevideo, deliveries from the United Kingdom, which can take up to three months, have created critical gaps in the availability of specific goods. The introduction of a direct line from Chile reduces this delivery window, with the Danstar scheduled to transport food, beverages, construction materials, equipment, and spare parts, establishing a shorter and more predictable supply chain for the local market.

This initiative is being implemented under an agreement between the Chilean shipping company and the Islands Development Corporation (FIDC). The route restores a commercial link that had been interrupted for approximately 15 years. Previous Argentine authorities had pointed to national regulations requiring prior notification or authorization for vessels heading to the archipelago and crossing Argentine waters, a requirement Chile now categorizes as administrative coordination rather than a prerequisite for free transit.

Louise Ellis, Deputy Managing Director of FIDC, notes that the reduction in delivery time directly impacts the operational availability of goods and opens opportunities for regular trade, which depends on the physical accessibility of logistical windows.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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