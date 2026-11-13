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Brazil Presents Measurable Ecosystem Metrics and Financing Framework at COP31 Summit

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At the COP31 leaders' summit in Antalya, Turkey, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva presented specific metrics detailing ecosystem changes in Brazil, aiming to shift climate diplomacy from rhetoric to measurable physical indicators and financial flows. According to government reports, deforestation rates in the Amazon dropped by approximately 70% between 2022 and 2026, while rates in the Cerrado biome decreased by nearly 50%. During this same period, Brazil expanded protected areas by 2.5 million hectares and legalized 20 Indigenous lands, a process that began in 2023.

Amazon river
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Lincoln Barbosa, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Amazon river

The administration is focusing on transforming the "Arc of Destruction," a border region of the Amazon historically characterized by the highest deforestation rates. Through the implementation of agroforestry systems and the restoration of degraded lands, the goal is to convert this zone into an "Arc of Restoration." Brazil has currently restored 4.5 million hectares of soil and pasture, with a long-term target to reach 40 million hectares within ten years.

Supporting these processes is the Tropical Forests Forever Fund (TFFF), established at COP30. The fund has mobilized $7.8 billion from international partners and secured backing from 66 countries and the European Union. Unlike traditional aid, the TFFF is designed as a long-term financing mechanism that rewards nations for maintaining living forest mass.

Lula da Silva also outlined three "roadmaps" intended to serve as the basis for the next Global Stocktake. These include the annual mobilization of $1.3 trillion for climate action, an accelerated transition away from fossil fuels, and the complete cessation and reversal of deforestation processes by 2030. Citing the Amazon Fund as a functioning local mechanism, he noted that its projects now cover 75% of the region's municipalities, linking global environmental goals to the economies of territories home to approximately 50 million people whose well-being depends on the ecosystem.

The Brazilian president acknowledged a decline in the political momentum that had been generated in Belém in November 2025. He argued that geopolitical polarization and trade disputes between major economies are hindering the implementation of the Paris Agreement, effectively turning climate priorities into pawns in global confrontation.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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