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Nukus-2 Wind Project Integrates 100 MWh Storage in Uzbekistan's Karakalpak Region

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In the Karauzak district of the Karakalpak region in Uzbekistan, a 200 MW wind power project, Nukus-2, is under construction in conjunction with a 100 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). The project is a joint initiative by the Uzbek government and the Asian Development Bank, distinguishing itself by integrating energy storage directly into the grid infrastructure rather than treating it as auxiliary equipment.

Wind power plant
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Aleksander Kaasik, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Wind power plant

The physical footprint of the project includes 26 wind turbines, a 44-kilometer high-voltage transmission line, a new 220 kV substation, and the expansion of the existing Beruniy substation. This configuration facilitates the integration of variable renewable generation into the wider electrical network. Currently, the construction phase employs more than 200 local residents, creating immediate economic activity in the region's construction sector while the facility remains in the preparation stage for operation.

The technical core of the system involves the BESS, which addresses the intermittency inherent to wind generation. By storing excess energy during periods of low demand or high wind output and releasing it during peak demand, the storage unit smooths fluctuations in supply. This capability allows the grid to maintain reliability without relying exclusively on conventional power sources, effectively managing energy flow rather than merely generating it.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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