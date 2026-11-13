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Cameroon SNH Signs $200 Million PSAs With Murphy For Four Offshore Blocks

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Cameroon's national oil company, SNH, and Murphy Cameroon Exploration and Production signed four production-sharing agreements on November 11, 2026, in Yaoundé, committing to develop four specific hydrocarbon blocks: Etindé Exploration, Tilapia, Ntem, and Elombo.

Offshore wave power plant with blue turbines and a substation on the coast
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Offshore wave power plant with blue turbines and a substation on the coast

The agreements focus on offshore sections of the Douala/Kribi-Kampo basin, covering an area exceeding 10,500 square kilometers. The financial obligations under these deals total $200 million (approximately 112 billion CFA francs), structured in accordance with Cameroon's Oil Code, Law No. 2019/008 of April 25, 2019.

Each contract spans a maximum planning horizon of seven years. Under the terms, Murphy Oil will dedicate the first three years to processing seismic data and conducting deep geological and geophysical surveys. This is followed by two extension periods of two years each, during which the company must drill one exploration well on each designated block to verify the resource potential of the territory. Mining Minister Fu Kalist Gentry, present at the signing, highlighted the strategic importance of this capital injection into the country's energy sector.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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