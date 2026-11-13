Kazakhstan Tightens Controls on Foreign Currency Transactions

Kazakhstan's Agency for the Regulation and Development of the Financial Market (ARRFR) has tightened regulations governing large-scale foreign currency purchases and the opening of brokerage accounts for non-residents, with the new measures taking effect following a decree signed on October 30, 2026.

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Under the updated rules, individual currency transactions exceeding $3 million and corporate transactions exceeding $10 million per day will be subject to enhanced scrutiny. If a client's daily activity reaches these thresholds, any subsequent applications for currency purchases must be submitted at least one business day before the operation is executed.

The agency stated that these measures are necessary to combat the laundering of criminal proceeds. As part of this enhanced monitoring, authorities will verify the origin of funds, assess client reputations, confirm licensing status, and identify ultimate beneficial owners. Particular attention will be paid to transactions involving offshore zones and high-risk jurisdictions, alongside cross-referencing data against lists of individuals previously denied service.

The new framework also restricts access for foreign citizens seeking to open brokerage accounts. Market participants in the securities sector are now required to apply strengthened controls to non-residents, which includes mandatory biometric verification and detailed documentation checks. These requirements build on prior restrictions already imposed on brokers in Kazakhstan regarding foreign exchange operations.