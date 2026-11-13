German Trust in Democracy Hits Historic Low in 2026 Leipzig Study

Public trust in Germany's democratic system has declined to a historic low, according to the 2026 Leipzig Authoritarianism Study. For the first time since 2002, only 89.3% of respondents identified as supporters of democratic governance. The study, conducted by the Elsa Frenkel-Bunschvic Institute at Leipzig University, surveyed 2,500 individuals in spring 2026. Project leader Oliver Decker noted that this deficit in trust is placing "enormous pressure” on political institutions.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Michael aus Halle, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Leipzig

The erosion of democratic loyalty is geographically uneven. In eastern federal states, support for democracy fell sharply from 94.6% in 2024 to 85.7% in 2026. Conversely, experts recorded a slight increase in sympathy for democratic institutions in western regions. During the same period, right-conservative beliefs expanded to 6.9% of the population. Co-author Ayalin Heller observed a strong ideological overlap between this group and the Alternative for Germany (AfD), with 60% of right-conservative respondents identifying with the party. The prevalence of such views remains higher in the east, where 8.5% of citizens hold right-conservative positions, compared to 6.5% in the west.

Sociologists also identified a persistent demand for anti-immigration policies. Approximately 35% of respondents described the country as having a "dangerous foreignness” due to migration processes; in eastern Germany, this figure reached 47%. The data further indicates that men are more likely than women to exhibit a preference for authoritarian governance models and chauvinistic viewpoints.

The study highlights a significant rise in antisemitic attitudes. The number of citizens viewing the state of Israel solely as a negative symbol increased from 9.1% in 2024 to 16% in 2026. Additionally, the share of respondents minimizing Berlin's responsibility for Nazi crimes grew to 30.7%, up from 27.7% the previous year. Researchers introduced a new category, "postcolonial antisemitism,” linking it to the escalation of the Middle East conflict after October 2023. Nearly 18% of respondents believe Germany's historical sense of guilt hinders support for the Palestinian movement, while another 17.7% interpret regional events exclusively through the lens of colonial confrontation.