German Trust in Democracy Hits Historic Low in 2026 Leipzig Study

Public trust in Germany's democratic system has declined to a historic low, according to the 2026 Leipzig Authoritarianism Study. For the first time since 2002, only 89.3% of respondents identified as supporters of democratic governance. The study, conducted by the Elsa Frenkel-Bunschvic Institute at Leipzig University, surveyed 2,500 individuals in spring 2026. Project leader Oliver Decker noted that this deficit in trust is placing "enormous pressure” on political institutions.
The erosion of democratic loyalty is geographically uneven. In eastern federal states, support for democracy fell sharply from 94.6% in 2024 to 85.7% in 2026. Conversely, experts recorded a slight increase in sympathy for democratic institutions in western regions. During the same period, right-conservative beliefs expanded to 6.9% of the population. Co-author Ayalin Heller observed a strong ideological overlap between this group and the Alternative for Germany (AfD), with 60% of right-conservative respondents identifying with the party. The prevalence of such views remains higher in the east, where 8.5% of citizens hold right-conservative positions, compared to 6.5% in the west.
Sociologists also identified a persistent demand for anti-immigration policies. Approximately 35% of respondents described the country as having a "dangerous foreignness” due to migration processes; in eastern Germany, this figure reached 47%. The data further indicates that men are more likely than women to exhibit a preference for authoritarian governance models and chauvinistic viewpoints.
The study highlights a significant rise in antisemitic attitudes. The number of citizens viewing the state of Israel solely as a negative symbol increased from 9.1% in 2024 to 16% in 2026. Additionally, the share of respondents minimizing Berlin's responsibility for Nazi crimes grew to 30.7%, up from 27.7% the previous year. Researchers introduced a new category, "postcolonial antisemitism,” linking it to the escalation of the Middle East conflict after October 2023. Nearly 18% of respondents believe Germany's historical sense of guilt hinders support for the Palestinian movement, while another 17.7% interpret regional events exclusively through the lens of colonial confrontation.
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