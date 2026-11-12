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Brazil Fertilizer Import Dependence Cited as Structural Economic Bottleneck

World

Former Agriculture and Livestock Minister Katia Abreu has identified a structural bottleneck in Brazil's economy: the country imports approximately 85% of the fertilizers it consumes, creating a critical dependency that undermines claims of national food security. Abreu drew this parallel during a seminar titled "Fertilizers: From External Dependence to the Sustainability of the Brazilian Agrosector," organized by the Ibram institute, Potássio do Brasil, and Poder360, with support from Abag and Sinprifert.

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НЕМОНЕТАРНАЯ ИНФЛЯЦИЯ

Abreu argued that Brazil's mining sector is currently at a stage of development similar to the country's agricultural sector in the 1970s. She highlighted a rigid technological and production link between these two sectors, noting that agriculture relies directly on mineral raw materials for fertilizer production. However, the absence of clear regulatory frameworks and systemic incentives for the mining industry has resulted in a structural imbalance. This gap has transformed into a "bottleneck" for the broader economy, leaving the agrarian sector-which has grown into a global powerhouse-vulnerable to external supply disruptions.

The former minister cautioned that the ongoing geopolitical conflicts have further destabilized global supply chains, exacerbating this risk. Abreu stated that attempting to develop the end product (agriculture) while ignoring the foundation (raw material extraction and fertilizer manufacturing) creates a risk of systemic collapse. She emphasized that the state must make a "final decision" to develop the mineral sector, analogous to the strategic moves made decades ago that established Brazil as one of the world's largest food producers.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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