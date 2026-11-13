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Venezuela Links Electricity Tariffs to Foreign Exchange Rates

World

Venezuelan authorities have approved legislative amendments that fundamentally alter the operational principles of the energy sector. As announced by Jorge Rodriguez, chairman of the National Assembly, electricity tariffs will now be linked to the exchange rate of the most expensive currency available on the market.

Turbine at the power plant
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Turbine at the power plant

The new payment mechanism is differentiated. Commercial and industrial entities will be required to pay full tariffs, while a subsidy system will be introduced for low-income citizens. However, the authorities have not yet disclosed the specific figures for the new bills or the precise criteria for selecting subsidy recipients.

A primary structural change is the entry of private business into the sector. Previously, energy supply was exclusively under state control. Under the new rules, companies are permitted to build their own power plants and import electricity from abroad. The stated goal of this shift is to address supply deficits in industrial hubs and large commercial facilities.

The state operator, PDVSA, is expected to refocus its efforts on supporting residential consumers, particularly in the western regions of the country where power shortages are most acute.

To regulate this mixed management model, a specialized superintendency is being established. This body will act as a market auditor, monitoring supplier tariffs and the condition of the grid. The system shifts from a rigid administrative hierarchy to one that incorporates private assets into the general network under strict regulatory oversight. Companies that violate service quality standards or engage in consumer deception will face significant sanctions, with the regulator demanding financial transparency.

"The transition to market pricing in the energy sector is an attempt to balance budgetary loads; however, the lack of transparent subsidization criteria may cause social tension during the transition period,” said Valery Kozlov, a regional economist and budget analyst, in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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