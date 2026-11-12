Colombia posts largest OECD monthly unemployment drop

Colombia's unemployment rate dropped to 9.5% in September, marking the most significant monthly improvement among all OECD member countries. While other OECD economies remained stagnant, Colombia reduced its jobless rate by one percentage point.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Виктор Бушуев is licensed under Все права защищены Workers discussing daily routine work

The primary driver of this shift was the employment of citizens over 25. This demographic provided the main influx of labor into the economy, contrasting with trends seen in other OECD nations where this group often showed a decline.

Despite the progress, Colombia's 9.5% rate remains high relative to the OECD average of 5%. Within Latin America, Mexico maintains the lowest unemployment at 2.6% (an increase of 0.1% in September), while Costa Rica's August figure stood at 6.6%. Colombia's current status closely aligns with Chile, where unemployment is 9.6%.

Conversely, Northern Europe saw rising unemployment. Finland recorded the highest rate among the group at 11%, with growth driven by the over-25 demographic-a mirror image of the Colombian trend. Finland's figures surpassed Spain's, where unemployment rose to 10.3%.

The overall OECD average remains steady at 5%, though this is slightly above the historical low of 4.8% recorded in the summer of 2023. The stability of the organization's aggregate figure was maintained as Colombia's gains offset the declines in Finland.