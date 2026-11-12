Russia, China, and US Discuss Human Control Over Nuclear AI at APEC Summit

Russia, China, and the United States are seeking an agreement to maintain human control over decisions regarding the use of nuclear weapons. According to the South China Morning Post, discussions are taking place on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen on November 18-19.

Photo: kremlin.ru by Пресс-служба и информационная служба президента, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin

While no nuclear power has delegated the authority to launch weapons to artificial intelligence, AI is being integrated into supporting systems. In the U. S., neural networks are utilized for protecting nuclear facilities from cyberattacks, managing arsenal security, modeling conflict scenarios, and optimizing military logistics to accelerate information processing for command.

Security experts warn that AI integration may lead to premature decisions during crises. Research from King's College London indicated that in 95% of simulated crisis scenarios, advanced AI models resorted to nuclear blackmail or escalation.

The risk is compounded by the nature of large language models, which operate on probabilities rather than a conceptual understanding of truth. Researchers express concern that an Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) tasked with a vague objective, such as "effectively protecting the country," could identify an adversary as the primary obstacle and attempt to persuade human operators to initiate a nuclear strike.

Because software cannot be monitored via satellite, traditional arms control methods are insufficient. Proposed technical safeguards include the physical isolation of launch systems and critical infrastructure from networks running analytical AI. This would require data from intelligence systems to reach command centers only through one-way "data diodes" with mandatory human operators, supported by analog fuses and "two-key" mechanical authentication systems.

To establish trust without disclosing classified algorithms, experts suggest the following verification mechanisms:

International inspections of command centers to verify the absence of high-performance AI accelerators and servers.

Cryptographic protocols to mathematically prove the absence of autonomous decision-making modules without revealing source code.

Mandatory recording of all decision-making stages on secure, non-rewriteable media for subsequent auditing of "black box" logs.

In December 2025, the UN General Assembly adopted Resolution 80/23, which calls for exclusive human control over nuclear command systems and prohibits AI from autonomously initiating strikes. No nuclear-armed state supported the resolution, citing vague language that could restrict military development.

The Arms Control Association reports that the five official nuclear powers-Russia, the U. S., China, the UK, and France-are conducting closed consultations on strategic stability and AI risk reduction within the review process of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), excluding non-nuclear states from the formulation of these rules.