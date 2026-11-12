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Brazil Pitches $125 Billion Market-Driven Fund to Pay for Amazon Conservation

World

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has proposed a transition from philanthropic environmental aid to a market-based economic model to reconcile nature conservation with economic growth. Speaking via Minister of Environment João Paulo Capobianco at the COP31 forest leaders' summit in Antalya, Lula highlighted that the development of the Amazon is currently hindered by the social vulnerability of 50 million residents and a lack of financing, exacerbated by G7 and G20 focus on trade conflicts.

Forest in Brazil - Toucan against the background of a tropical sunset
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Forest in Brazil - Toucan against the background of a tropical sunset

The central mechanism for this approach is the Tropical Forests Forever Fund (TFFF), launched at COP30 in Belém in November 2025. The TFFF operates as investment capital, distributing profits to countries that preserve their forests, with compliance verified through satellite monitoring.

Brazil is targeting a total capital pool of $125 billion, of which $100 billion is expected from private investment. The model aims for payments of approximately $4 per hectare of preserved forest. Currently, the fund holds $7.8 billion.

A critical funding threshold is set at $10 billion by the end of 2026. The fund currently faces a $2.2 billion shortfall to reach this mark. Achieving this target is a prerequisite for a $3 billion commitment from Norway. Other contributors include the Netherlands, which pledged up to $500 million over ten years, as well as Germany, France, Luxembourg, the UK, Indonesia, and Brazil.

Environmental specialist Igor Stepanov told Pravda.Ru that preserving tropical forests requires a systemic shift where investments replace grants and satellite oversight ensures tangible results for local populations.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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