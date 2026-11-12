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Cambridge study: meeting WHO air limits could prevent 10.5 million deaths annually

World

Researchers at the University of Cambridge have calculated that reducing air pollution to levels recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) could prevent approximately 10.5 million premature deaths annually. The study focused on the health impacts of two primary pollutants: fine particulate matter (PM2.5), which penetrates the lungs and bloodstream, and nitrogen dioxide (NO2).

Air pollution and risk of Alzheimer's disease
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Air pollution and risk of Alzheimer's disease

The analysis indicates that lowering PM2.5 concentrations to acceptable limits would save an estimated 9.4 million lives each year. Additionally, reducing NO2 levels could prevent or delay approximately 1.1 million deaths. The researchers note that air pollution directly increases the risk of dementia, as well as heart and lung diseases.

In 2021, the WHO tightened its guidelines for air quality, lowering the allowable annual average for PM2.5 from 10 to 5 micrograms per cubic meter and for nitrogen dioxide from 40 to 10 micrograms per cubic meter. A study covering 136 countries found that the global average concentration of PM2.5 stands at 30.44 micrograms per cubic meter. In Kazakhstan, 2025 data shows an annual average PM2.5 level of 23.4 micrograms per cubic meter, a figure 4.7 times higher than the WHO recommendation. Researchers identify intense urbanization, economic growth, and the rising number of vehicles as key factors worsening air quality.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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