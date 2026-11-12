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Kazakhstan Officials Plan AI Audit System for Pre-Tender Construction Checks

World

Atyrau region officials are planning to implement an artificial intelligence system to audit construction projects before they reach the tender stage. Developed by the Kazakh company Armeta, the system is designed to identify inflated estimates, technical errors, and risks that lead to project delays and cost overruns.

Investment attractiveness of the region
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Investment attractiveness of the region

During a meeting with Armeta representatives, Governor Bolat Akchulakov reviewed the software, which can perform approximately 100 automated checks on a project within six minutes. Utilizing a supercomputer located in Kazakhstan, the AI sorts documentation, verifies contractor licenses, and analyzes cost estimates.

The system is intended to act as a filter before tenders are announced. According to Akchulakov, the AI must account for regional specifics, including soil conditions and structural requirements. A key function of the tool will be comparing estimates against market prices and logistics costs, while requiring contractors to verify the actual cost of purchased materials.

Integration with a digital cadastre will allow the system to identify overlaps in land plots, protected zones, and underground utility lines prior to construction. This measure aims to prevent work stoppages caused by the need for sudden communication relocations or additional permits. The AI will also flag imported materials that have available Kazakhstani equivalents.

Future plans include integrating the system with a regional digital map, drones, and video surveillance to monitor actual on-site progress.

To test the AI's effectiveness, the governor proposed applying it to projects that have already received positive state expertise approvals but have not yet begun construction. This pilot will identify deficiencies missed by traditional expertise. Following this phase, Armeta will adapt the system to the region, and local specialists will undergo training at the Atyrau IT hub.

The initiative follows a August 2024 directive from regional authorities to explore AI and "Open Book" transparent pricing systems. The project remains in the planning and testing phase; specific costs, launch dates, and the list of target objects have not been disclosed.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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