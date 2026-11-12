Kazakhstan writes off 373 billion tenge in personal debts as 98,600 citizens declared bankrupt

The State Revenue Committee of Kazakhstan reported that 98,600 citizens have been declared bankrupt, resulting in the write-off of debts totaling 373 billion tenge. An additional 23,000 individuals are currently undergoing bankruptcy proceedings, with debts amounting to 134.5 billion tenge.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Виктор Дементьев, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Free of bank payments

The law on individual bankruptcy, effective since March 2023, allows debtors unable to meet their obligations to restructure their debt or have a portion of it written off. The system operates through three primary mechanisms: out-of-court bankruptcy, judicial bankruptcy, and solvency recovery. Out-of-court bankruptcy is available to those without assets and with debts not exceeding 1,600 monthly calculation indices (approximately 6.92 million tenge in 2026).

Debt discharge comes with specific legal restrictions: individuals are temporarily barred from leaving Kazakhstan and are prohibited from obtaining new loans for five years.

The Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market is currently working to simplify these procedures. The agency expects that banks will begin proactively offering bankruptcy options to borrowers who are unable to keep up with their loan payments.